Roy Mediative is delighted to unveil the 2nd Edition of the Indian ICT Women Leadership Book 2026 — a powerful tribute to the extraordinary women redefining India’s technology and innovation landscape.

This special edition celebrates dynamic leaders from Information Technology, Education, Mobile Technology, and Mobile Accessories who are breaking barriers and shaping a more inclusive future. Their stories of resilience, vision, and leadership reflect the transformative power of diversity in driving sustainable growth.

While progress continues, the journey toward equal representation in technology remains ongoing. Through this initiative, we aim to spotlight inspiring role models and reinforce the importance of mentorship, opportunity, and inclusive workplace cultures.

A heartfelt thank you to our contributors, partners, and industry supporters for being part of this meaningful movement. Together, we celebrate women who are not just leading change — but creating it.

