2026 Smart City Summit & Net Zero Expo Grand Opening – Seven Ministries Unite to Advance 2050 Net Zero and AI Strategic Infrastructure

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The 2026 Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) and the Net Zero City Expo officially launched at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. This year’s event centers on “Digital and Green Transformation,” echoing the government’s “2050 Net Zero Emissions” roadmap and “New Ten AI Projects” industrial policy. The exhibition integrates technological innovation, industrial upgrades, and sustainable governance to demonstrate Taiwan’s momentum in becoming a “Smart Nation” and a net-zero society.

The event features a historic collaboration between seven cabinet-level agencies: the Ministry of the Interior (MOI), Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC), Ministry of Environment (MOENV), Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), National Development Council (NDC), and the National Science and Technology Council (NSTC), alongside 13 local governments. This partnership showcases a complete implementation path, from policy blueprints to R&D and real-world deployment, positioning Taiwan as a global model for future smart, resilient, and sustainable cities.

MOI Net Zero Vision Pavilion: Building a Resilient National Territory

Under the theme “Resilient Territory, Sustainable Home,” the Ministry of the Interior has partnered with industry to create the “Net Zero Vision Pavilion.” The exhibit features six major dimensions: PV green energy, building energy efficiency, natural carbon sinks, net-zero green living, resource circulation, and net-zero industries. The exhibition zone combines zero-carbon building demonstrations, sustainable land governance policies, and innovative corporate solutions, presenting the results of public-private collaboration in driving low-carbon transformation and sketching a blueprint for a secure, resilient, and sustainable future city.

MOEA Economy Next Twin Pavilions: Building the Future Economy

The Ministry of Economic Affairs centers its showcase on “Economy Next,” featuring twin-themed pavilions for AI and Net Zero. The Net Zero Zone focuses on “Multivariate Green Energy Resilient Systems” and “Building Low-Carbon Supply Chains,” showcasing renewable energy layouts, decarbonization business opportunities, process transformation, net-zero technology, and circular economy results to provide concrete and actionable net-zero solutions. The AI Zone aligns with the “New Ten AI Projects,” exhibiting frontier technologies such as silicon photonics, quantum computing, AI robotics, and software services, extending into smart manufacturing and service innovations to demonstrate the integrated strength of R&D breakthroughs and industrial empowerment. Through an international cooperation and exchange platform, the MOEA actively promotes industrial linkages and global presence, strengthening Taiwan’s international status in smart technology and the green economy.

Transportation and Tourism: Showcasing Smart Low-Carbon Strength

The Ministry of Transportation and Communications has established the “Transportation Vision Pavilion” under the theme “Safe, Low-Carbon, Smart Mobility.” Integrating the achievements of 13 units, the pavilion utilizes AI detection, digital twins, and 5G technology to connect land, sea, air, and rail transport, while promoting hydrogen-powered bus demonstrations and transport electrification to show concrete actions toward 2050 Net Zero. Simultaneously, the Taiwan Tourism Digital Pavilion explores the “Taiwan 100 Ways” theme, combining AI-translated guides, AI mixology and fragrance experiences, AI fortune-telling interactions incorporating Eastern Five Elements, as well as 3D immersive imaging and virtual cycling experiences to lead visitors through Taiwan’s diverse travel appeal. Transportation and tourism proceed in parallel, showcasing new results in the fusion of smart technology and sustainable development.

MOENV Environmental Tech Governance AI Pavilion: Smart Monitoring for Environmental Protection

The Ministry of Environment focuses on the “Environmental Tech Governance AI Pavilion,” centering on the three cores of “Net Zero Transformation,” “Smart Governance,” and “Circular Drivers.” The pavilion features emerging AI equipment, including robotic dogs, unmanned vessels, and smart fencing, to enhance monitoring efficiency and protect frontline personnel. It also showcases innovative measures such as food waste reduction, waste regeneration, and “Cool Maps” for heat mitigation to help the public understand how environmental protection concepts integrate into daily life. The pavilion practices low-carbon principles by using rental-based equipment, digital signage, and reusable materials, with electronic stamps for mini-games, guiding the public to participate in green living.

ADI Pavilion: Driving Green Transformation through Digital Power

The Administration for Digital Industries (ADI) has launched a themed pavilion centered on “Go Global, Go Digital, Go Green, and APICTA.” The exhibit features immersive scenarios of diverse innovations, including AI medical voice records, disaster relief rapid-deployment systems, smart agricultural and transportation applications, special education and healthcare technology, generative AI platforms, and real-time multilingual interpretation, fully embodying the integrated benefits of digital and green transformation. Additionally, the pavilion showcases 2025 APICTA Gold Medalist achievements across fields such as smart care, medical display technology, children’s AI fitness, and precision agriculture, demonstrating Taiwan’s digital innovation strength and international competitive advantage.

NDC: Leading 2050 Net Zero Transformation and New Ten AI Projects

To implement “Green Growth and 2050 Net Zero Transformation,” the National Development Council coordinates inter-ministerial efforts to drive four major transitions: energy, industry, life, and society. The pavilion presents the path from policy to practice, including Sustainable Development Award cases and net-zero AI applications. Simultaneously, it presents the “New Ten AI Projects” across three layouts: smart applications, key technologies, and digital infrastructure. This covers AI applications in manufacturing, healthcare, and city governance through interactive simulations of smart factories and traffic systems. The overall goal is to create over NT$15 trillion in output value and 500,000 high-paying jobs by 2040, while establishing three international-level laboratories to strengthen Taiwan’s autonomous R&D capabilities in frontier technologies, sketching a long-term vision as a Smart Technology Island and highlighting the strength of central cross-domain coordination and industrial empowerment.

NSTC and Academia Sinica: Scientific Strength for a Net-Zero Taiwan

The National Science and Technology Council (NSTC) has integrated the Taiwan Space Agency (TASA), the National Science and Technology Center for Disaster Reduction (NCDR), and other units to focus on climate adaptation and net-zero science, exhibiting results in satellite remote sensing, climate big data, and high-performance computing to strengthen disaster response capabilities. Academia Sinica presents its “Net Zero Technology R&D Program,” highlighting zero-carbon electricity as a critical key and investing in technologies such as de-carbonized hydrogen power, geothermal energy, marine energy, and high-efficiency PV systems to provide substantial technological support for the nation’s net-zero goals.

Cross-Domain Integration, Tech-Led, Co-Creating the Future

The 2026 Smart City Summit & Expo and Net Zero City Expo is more than a display of technology and policy; it is a collective declaration of future industrial direction. By combining AI innovation, energy transition, and industrial upgrades, Taiwan is accelerating its move toward 2050 Net Zero goals with the “New Ten AI Projects” as a driving force. Faced with global climate change and digital transformation, Taiwan is building a Smart Technology Island and sustainable net-zero cities through policy vision and technological strength.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Smart City Summit

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