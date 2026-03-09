2026 Smart City Summit & Expo – AI Creates New Urban Horizons

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Taiwan is putting cities in control of their own AI brains. The 13th Smart City Summit & Expo (SCSE) and Net Zero City Exhibition opens March 17 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2. Led by ASUSTeK Computer Inc. and Foxconn together with more than 20 industry partners, the event will launch the world’s first AI City Pavilion. The pavilion combines AI computing, operating platforms, and smart city solutions for visiting international city leaders and system integrators, marking a step forward in global smart city development.

Mr. Samson Hu, Co-CEO of ASUSTeK and Chairman of the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance

Mr. Samson Hu, Co-CEO of ASUSTeK and Chairman of the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance, says Taiwan will continue to unite government, industry, and academia to refine AI City solutions and promote them internationally, building Taiwan’s reputation as a hub for urban AI innovation.

Digital and Green Transformation at Scale

This year’s theme, Digital and Green Transformation, brings together seven major ministries and 13 county and city governments to showcase how policy and technology integrate to drive sustainable urban growth. The exhibition demonstrates how Taiwan’s smart city ecosystem can scale globally.

AI City Pavilion: Cities Building Sovereign AI for Smart City 4.0

The AI City Pavilion, developed by ASUS, Foxconn, and the Taiwan Smart City Solutions Alliance (TSSA), showcases the world’s first full-scale city sovereign AI system. Featuring nearly 60 innovative solutions, the pavilion presents a five-layer architecture covering computing infrastructure, models, platforms, applications, and innovation. It demonstrates four urban application scenarios: transportation, healthcare, security, and city governance, with real-world examples from Tainan and Kaohsiung.

At its core, it embodies “City Sovereign AI,” integrating Taiwan’s strengths in computing power, AI models, ICT, and systems integration to deliver a complete Smart City 4.0 solution. The pavilion uses an “AI City as a Service” model, providing city leaders and system integrators with a clear framework for rapid adoption and positioning Taiwan as a global exporter of sovereign AI solutions.

Samson Hu, Chairman of TSSA, emphasizes the creation of a national AI City team to drive high-performance, cost-effective urban intelligence. The pavilion combines PaaS management platforms, SaaS citizen and municipal services, and IaaS computing resources including AI servers and supercomputers, uniting hardware, software, and operational expertise. Participating organizations, including AMD, Qualcomm, ASUS, Foxconn, Innodisk, Askey, Ennoconn, SHARP, Taiwan SECOM, ASUS Cloud, Shin Kong Security, Trend Micro, GOGOLOOK, Chelpis Quantum, ASUS MaaS, Navya, and National Tsing Hua University, demonstrate Taiwan’s full-stack AI capabilities and deliver a complete, globally market-ready AI City solution.

AI Robotics Zone: From Industry to City Streets

The AI Robotics Zone, developed with the Smart Robotics Application SIG and Tainan City Government, presents a complete ecosystem of robotics solutions for urban life. It spans healthcare, food service, logistics and warehousing, and inspection and disaster response, featuring service robots, autonomous mobile robots, and firefighting robots.

Participants include ASUS, ASPEED Technology, The SYSCOM Group, TECO Electric & Machinery, Taiwan SECOM, NEXCOM, Mirle Automation, Mobisnet Technology, CT Engineering, Sigma Robotics, TAC Dynamics, ITRI, Kuang Hsin Automation, Hanlai, and Sheng Zhu Automation. Their presence underscores the growing role of robotics in public service and city infrastructure.

Urban Energy Resilience: Smart Cities Meet Net-Zero Goals

The exhibition emphasizes urban resilience against extreme climate risks and energy transition pressures. AI-driven distributed energy management, virtual power plants, digital twins, field monitoring, and UAV-enabled disaster solutions will be on display.

Leading companies including Delta Electronics, Chunghwa Telecom, Taiwan Mobile, Far EasTone, Tatung Forever Energy, TECO Electric & Machinery, Acer ITS, MiTAC Information Technology, Marketech International, Genesis Technology, Allis Electric, Nan Ya Plastics, and the Taiwan Association of Disaster Prevention Industry will demonstrate solutions that integrate energy, communications, and sustainability for resilient urban development.

Driving Global Innovation: 250+ Startups

For the first time, the National Innovation & Entrepreneurship Association will combine SCSE’s international platform with the Smart Startups Program. The program links four industry alliances: semiconductor applications, smart mobility, digital city solutions, and healthcare innovation. It connects startups, enterprises, cities, and investors to create a scalable model for global innovation. This approach moves beyond technical breakthroughs to cross-domain solutions ready for international markets.

Global Reach and Collaboration

The 2026 SCSE brings together seven government ministries, 13 city and county governments, and top academic institutions, including National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, National Taipei University of Technology, National Sun Yat-sen University, National Taiwan Ocean University, National Tsing Hua University, and Feng Chia University. Delegations from 53 countries and 174 cities will attend, along with more than 3,000 overseas business leaders.

This year, the expo introduces CITY VISION IN ACTION, an international co-creation workshop that tackles real urban challenges. City representatives, industry partners, and solution providers will collaborate in thematic discussions, accelerating deployment of smart city solutions.

This year’s exhibition demonstrates more than individual smart applications. It highlights a fundamental shift in the role of cities, from technology users to owners of AI capabilities and systems integration. The 2026 SCSE marks a major milestone for Taiwan in bringing city-scale technological solutions to the global stage.

Event Details

Dates: March 17–20, 2026

March 17–20, 2026 Venue: Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (1F and 4F)

Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 2 (1F and 4F) Official Website: https://en.smartcity.org.tw/

https://en.smartcity.org.tw/ Professional Forums: https://smartcity.org.tw/2026forum_all.php?k=tp

https://smartcity.org.tw/2026forum_all.php?k=tp Getting There: Take the MRT Bannan Line or Wenhu Line to Nangang Exhibition Center Station, Exit 1, then follow the underground passage to Hall 2

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / SCSE

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 128