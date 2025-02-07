2025 Dell Technologies Partner Program – Driving Collaboration and Growth

- Advertisement -

By Ms. Denise Millard, Chief Partner Officer, Dell Technologies

As we enter our new fiscal year, I’m incredibly proud of Dell’s partner ecosystem. Together, we’ve built one of the largest go-to-market engines in the industry, with partners contributing approximately 50% of our net revenue – an extraordinary achievement.

Creating exceptional outcomes is only possible through strong partnerships. We’re excited to announce the 2025 Dell Technologies Partner Program, which delivers a predictable engagement model and is designed to drive profitable, sustainable growth for our partners.

Mr. Nicholas Voth, Global Leader, Channel and Alliances GTM, DXC Technology

“Dell gets it—predictability is key to a successful partnership. Their open communication and collaborative planning processes create an environment where partners feel valued, heard, and empowered to contribute to our collective success,” Mr. Nicholas Voth, Global Leader, Channel and Alliances GTM, DXC Technology.

Grow and Modernize the Core Business

We are committed to helping partners expand their business with powerful new incentives, a focus on collaboration and a consistent tier structure.

Enhanced growth incentives: Titanium partners will receive a new 2% Storage+ growth incentive when they meet quarterly targets. Dell recently introduced one of the largest investments we’ve ever made in our Dell partner Client PC business with an incremental 1.5% Client growth incentive for Titanium partners when they meet their quarterly Client PC unit target. With these incentives, we’ll grow and win together.

PC refresh: Our newly unveiled AI PC portfolio will enable partners to capitalize on the upcoming PC refresh cycle. The Client growth incentive, increased Client+ base rate eligibility and recognition of consumer products towards base rate eligibility will help partners meet customer demand.

Compete Select rebate: Dell will reward all metal tier partners with an incremental 4% Compete Select acquisition rebate when they win new business with Dell storage, data protection or Client+. The rebate is eligible for large, underpenetrated accounts, adding previously ineligible end users to acquisition rebate eligibility.

Mr. Salesh Rampersad, Arrow Intelligent Solutions Global President, Arrow Electronics

“At Arrow, trust is the foundation of our collaboration with Dell. Together, we leverage our combined expertise to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers. This mutual trust, alongside Dell’s leadership in technology and Arrow’s commitment to excellence, has enabled us to drive success on behalf of our collective customers,” Mr. Salesh Rampersad, Arrow Intelligent Solutions Global President, Arrow Electronics.

Build New Market Opportunity

Canalys projects the global addressable technology market will reach over $5 trillion in 2025 and expects more than 70% to be partner-delivered. AI will be a key driver of this growth, and we are investing in tools and resources to help our partners accelerate enterprise AI adoption.

We’re embedding AI in our solutions to make them more intelligent, enabling customers to run AI workloads on our products, supported by our services offerings. We’re giving partners access to AI-enabled architecture like the Dell AI Factory to help them build AI capabilities on our industry-leading portfolio. We’re co-engineering an open AI ecosystem with strategic partners so deployments are repeatable, scalable and drive time-to-value.

Our 2025 program helps partners capture opportunities in several key areas:

AI Networking Multiplier: We have a joint opportunity with the infrastructure that supports AI solutions including data management, power and cooling and networking. We’re doubling down on our base incentive for AI Networking with a 3X multiplier on our Dell PowerSwitch Z-series.

Competency: We updated our Data Science & AI training competency to enable partners on our offerings across Dell AI Factory and on positioning Dell products for AI.

Dell services: Dell Asset Recovery Services will help partners plan for the PC refresh by securely and responsibly retiring legacy IT assets to drive environmental impact. To help assist partners with increased metal tier services revenue thresholds, we are retaining a 3X services tier revenue accelerator for all storage-attached services. Partners selling Storage+ with services and storage-based Dell APEX Subscriptions are best positioned to take advantage of this accelerator for next year's metal tiering.

Commitment to Powering Progress Together and driving efficiencies: Our initiative equips partners with essential tools and resources to support their journey and fulfill requirements. We offer an energy efficiency calculator, messaging resources, an RFP portal tool, on-demand training and Product Carbon Footprint reporting. We also refreshed our Sustainability Competency, launched last year, to help partners engage in valuable efficiency conversations with their customers.

Mr. Ross Salisbury, Director, Product Solutions Group (PSG), Datacom AU

“Dell is a trusted partner in our AI journey. Their commitment to innovation and customer success aligns perfectly with our vision. Together, we’re empowering organizations to leverage AI to solve complex challenges and achieve amazing results,” Mr. Ross Salisbury, Director, Product Solutions Group (PSG), Datacom AU.

Strengthen and Streamline the Partner Experience

We listened to our partners’ feedback and continue to enhance our tools, policies and processes to make it easier for partners to do business and engage with us.

Accelerate growth and collaboration through Partner First Strategy for Storage: The introduction of the Compete Select rebate builds upon Partner First Strategy for Storage’s commitment to collaboration by making 99% of customers and prospective customers “partner first” for storage. With a 5X increase in Partner of Record storage accounts since launch, Partner First is fostering collaboration between Dell sellers and partners, helping to unlock new revenue streams and drive storage outcomes. We’re also driving consistency in Dell seller compensation for our Client business to be agnostic of route to market and to facilitate collaboration.

Integrated technology: In-tool intelligence showcases partner capabilities based on past customer account engagements, partner of record status and competency completions, making it easier for sales reps to identify partners to collaborate with.

Accelerate time to quote: Leverage competitively priced storage, client and server pre-configured bundles for faster quoting and expedited time to market.

Empowering business decisions: Early this year, we will launch Incentive Simulator, enabling partners to calculate their prospective deal incentives and profit potential in the Incentives Center.

“Partner First Strategy for Storage demonstrates Dell’s unwavering commitment to its partners. By embracing a channel-focused model, Dell is creating a winning situation in the storage market for both partners and customers,” Mr. Tim McGrath, President and CEO, Connection.

Winning Together

With predictable engagement and tailored rewards, we’re committed to our partners’ success. There has never been a better time to partner with Dell. The future is bright and when we work together, we win together. Here’s to another year of collaboration, opportunity and growth.

