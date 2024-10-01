2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1 – Final Voting Starts Today

- Advertisement -

Thermaltake, the leading PC DIY premium brand for Case, Power, Cooling, Gaming peripherals, and enthusiast Memory solutions is honored to hold the most exciting and monumental RAM modding competition of the year, the 2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1. This is the fifth consecutive year that Thermaltake has held the RAM MODDING event, and all the amazing projects can be found on the Thermaltake RAMMOD website (https://rammod.thermaltake.com/2024/) and the “2024 Thermaltake RAM MOD Invitational Season 1” thread on Tt community (https://bit.ly/3TNOzgs). As the journey is reaching its end, now is the time to elect the winners!

The 2024 Thermaltake RAMMOD Invitational Season 1 Final Voting Event will start from October 1st 2024 to October 15th 2024. Therefore, if you want to support your favorite modder and win prizes, do not hesitate to register and become part of the Tt family. Everyone is welcome to register on the Tt Community forums, and vote for your favorite modders. After logging onto the platform, all you have to do is simply place your vote on the voting thread. Once you have completed your vote, you will have the chance to win some awesome prizes from Thermaltake including a Thermaltake View 270 TG ARGB Matcha Green Mid Tower Chassis and a set of TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x2)-White. The top three 2024 Thermaltake RAMMOD Invitational Season 1’s winning contestants will receive up to $5,000 USD cash prizes in total.



Vote now: https://community.thermaltake.com/index.php?/topic/456317-final-voting-stars-now/

Video: https://youtu.be/_mPY-4KlB_A?si=0wuX82OJeO0XZ1ke



How to Vote and Voting Rules

The Tt Community platform (https://community.thermaltake.com/) is open to all users. We welcome you to join us by interacting and sharing valuable information and experiences with one another. Most importantly, your opinions and ideas will help us better understand your desires and expectations of our products and services. Don’t hesitate; come register and vote for your favorite modder right away! The final voting event will be held on the Tt Community forums and the prizes will be given out to randomly selected members who have voted. The total percentage of the score allocated to the community voting is approximately 30%, with 15% by Thermaltake, 30% by professional modders, and 25% by Thermaltake’s CEO Kenny Lin.



Event Review

Within a month, outstanding contestants from Austria, Italy, Japan, Thailand, and the United Kingdom modified our TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 Memory DDR5 modules to their own design. Participating modders were given a specific time frame to modify the RAM heatsinks, without changing the overall appearance and layout of the RAM itself. Contestants could only use our TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 Memory DDR5 modules and were not allowed to add the ram to a motherboard or a PC build though they could create a stand or platform for the modules, but the overall modules must remain intact with the original design as the main focus.



Listed Prizes for Voters

View 270 TG ARGB Matcha Green Mid Tower Chassis

https://www.thermaltake.com/view-270-tg-argb-matcha-green-mid-tower-chassis.html

TOUGHRAM XG RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x2)-White

https://www.thermaltake.com/toughram-xg-rgb-memory-ddr4-3600mhz-16gb-8gb-x2-white.html

