2024 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1, Final Voting Starts Now

Thermaltake, a leading PC DIY brand for premium hardware solutions, is excited to announce that the final voting for the 2024 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 is now live. After an exciting four-month competition that began in November, the talented modders have showcased their incredible creativity using The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis—and now, it’s time to crown the winners.

The 2024 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 Final Voting is held from April 10 to April 25, 2025. The top three winners will share a grand prize pool of USD 15,000, with the official results set to be announced in May 2025. If you have a favorite modder, now is your chance to show your support and win exciting prizes in the process.

To participate, simply register on the Tt Community forums, navigate to the voting thread, and cast your vote. By voting, you will also be entered into a giveaway to win amazing prizes, including The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis and TOUGHRAM RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x2) – Racing Green. Prizes will be given out to randomly selected voters, don’t miss out!

Meet the Modders and their amazing Mods

[China] Harper Ji Combining bold colors and vibrant lighting, this build is a striking a perfect fusion of performance and artistic flair.

[Greece] George Roussis Turned the chassis into a One Piece pirate ship, using 3D printing to bring the iconic vessel to life with bold nautical details.

[Italy] Alessandro Zaiti TRISMEGISTO reimagines the Tower 600 case with aluminum, brass accents, red acrylic wings, and sleek hardline tubing for a dynamic sci-fi-industrial blend.

[Netherlands] Pascal Verheijen With lighting effects projecting a galaxy-like glow on top, the holographic flakes shine in the dark, creating a stunning cosmic atmosphere.

[Thailand] Narinsorn Rattanabuppha Crafted with advanced sculpting and 3D printing, this Black Myth Wukong Bull King Armor mod showcases incredible detail and craftsmanship.

[UK] Karl Patterson Designed with a NASA-inspired theme, the build moves up and down like a spacecraft in lift-off and landing, showcasing a futuristic look that elevates the entire design.

[UK] Richard Ord With a Gundam RX-78-2 theme, this build boasts iconic colors and custom loops, plus a 3D printed reservoir top, capturing the bold, heroic spirit of the series.

[USA] Justin Chu Inspired by the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, this Guard Red build merges refined design, premium detailing, and a custom cooling base for peak performance and visual appeal.

How to Vote and Voting Rules

Voting will be held on the Tt Community forums. The total percentage of the score allocated to the community voting is approximately 25%, with 15% by Thermaltake, 25% by professional modders, 25% by sponsor judges, and 10% by Thermaltake’s CEO Kenny Lin.

Listed Prizes for Voters

The Tower 600 Mid Tower Chassis:

https://www.thermaltake.com/the-tower-600-mid-tower-chassis.html

TOUGHRAM RGB Memory DDR4 3600MHz 16GB (8GB x2)-Racing Green:

https://www.thermaltake.com//toughram-rgb-memory-ddr4-3600mhz-16gb-8gb-x2-racing-green.html

Our Sponsors

This season we have a big team of partners, Intel provided the modders with Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 256K, ASRock with Phantom Gaming Z890 Lightning Wifi, Palit with GeForce RTX™ 4070 Ti SUPER GamingPro, and Seagate with FireCuda® SSD.

