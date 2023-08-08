- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is excited to announce 2023 Thermaltake NeonMaker Lighting Mix Invitational Season 1 has started! Starting from today, six contestants from Austria, India, Italy, the Philippines, Thailand, and the United Kingdom will show how well they can compose a light show with Thermaltake’s RGB lighting customization editing software －Neon Maker, together with the SWAFAN EX14 RGB PC Cooling Fan.

Contestants can only use the products listed above, and are prohibited from using components other than the NeonMaker to fight for the top three positions for a total cash prize pool of 5,000 US dollars. The contestants will be graded by four main guidelines including originality, artistry, utilization of the software, and the quality of their video.

Contestants would not only be graded by Thermaltake judges and the TT CEO but also carefully selected professional modders. Tt community members would also contribute 30% of the final scores at the end. Therefore, don’t miss out on the chance to win amazing prizes during the prediction giveaway event and the final giveaway event by joining the Tt community and voting for your favorite contestants.

A fascinating lighting show is coming, stay tuned, and don’t forget to show your support and vote for your favorite contestants!

