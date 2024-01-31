2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 Final Voting Starts Now

- Advertisement - -

Thermaltake is delighted to announce the final voting of the 2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 has started. Started in October, this 4-month journey is reaching its end, and the modders did a fantastic job modding the CTE C750 Air Full Tower Chassis and now is the time to select the winners!

The 2023 Thermaltake CaseMOD Invitational Season 1 Final Voting is held from January 31st to February 14th, 2024. The top three winning contestants will receive up to USD 15,000 cash prizes in total, and the winners will be announced in February 2024. Hence, if you want to support your most-liked modder and win prizes, do not hesitate to become part of the Tt family. Everyone is welcome to register on the Tt Community forums and vote for your favorite mod/modders. After logging onto the platform, all you have to do is simply cast your vote on the voting thread. Once you have completed the voting, you will have the chance to win some amazing prizes from Thermaltake, including a CTE C750 Air Full Tower Chassis and a TOUGHRAM XG RGB D5 Memory DDR5 6000MT/s 32GB (16GB x2). Prizes will be given out to randomly selected voters, don’t miss out!

