1Finity, a Fujitsu company, accelerates global expansion with new regional subsidiary in India

- Advertisement -





1Finity, a Fujitsu company and leading global network solutions provider, announced the launch of its new subsidiary in Bengaluru and the establishment of 1Finity India Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of 1Finity Inc., marking a significant milestone in its global expansion strategy and commitment to the Indian market.

Building on a strong and established presence in India spanning software development, customer support, and marketing, 1Finity is expanding its local footprint to more closely serve India’s communications service providers (CSPs), as well as rapidly growing cloud and colocation markets, with its full portfolio of optical, wireless, software, and services solutions.

Mr. Masaaki Moribayashi, CEO of 1Finity

“Bengaluru offers an ideal environment for technology advancement, collaboration, and growth in one of the world’s most dynamic digital infrastructure markets,” said Mr. Masaaki Moribayashi, CEO of 1Finity. “The opening of our India subsidiary reflects both our long-term investment in the region and our commitment to helping customers meet the evolving demands of AI, cloud, and next-generation network infrastructure.”

Mr. Nitin Mehta, CEO and Country Head, 1Finity India

“India is a strategic growth market for 1Finity,” said Mr. Nitin Mehta, CEO and Country Head, 1Finity India. “With our expanded local presence—including sales, support, engineering and human resources teams —we are well positioned to deepen customer relationships and deliver innovative solutions that address the needs of CSPs, cloud providers, and telecom operators across the country. 1Finity India is committed to contributing to India’s growth through job creation and introduction of advanced technology.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / 1Finity India

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 115