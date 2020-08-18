The AVer VB342 Video Soundbar All-in-One Solution for Office Huddle Rooms

The newly released AVer VB342 Video Soundbar brings the penultimate all-in-one solution to office huddle rooms and the video solution a vibrant face to face experience. The VB342 is fitted to maximize your collaboration experience with a built-in4K PTZ camera, dual 5 watt stereos, and two audio microphones for crystal clear voice communication. Furthering our huddle room solutions, the Red Dot Award winning CAM340 is the ultimate take anywhere video conferencing device. Built around a sturdy design and equipped with a 4K camera and built-in microphone, the CAM340 is a portable answer to your collaboration needs and with easy plug-and-play functionality can make any room a huddle room. Lastly, our VC520+ is a professional conferencing system for medium to large conference rooms. The VC520+ is uniquely designed to help eliminate messy conference rooms with simple cable installation and plug-and-play functionality. A powerful 1080p PTZ camera provides excellent video resolution, while its speakers and microphone are capable of providing crisp and clear audio so everyone is heard.

AVer Information creates smart, intuitive, and sustainable technological solutions that people use every day to engage and connect. Founded in 2008 in Taiwan, AVer is provides total business communication solutions for a variety of private and public workplace environments including solutions that provide low-bandwidth video conferencing, multi end-point connection systems, affordable USB plug-and-play cameras and microphones, and streamlined huddle room video conferencing equipment, with our latest products changing how we collaborate in the office.

For More Information contact (Mr.Roy – Editorial Director) @ roy@roymediative.com