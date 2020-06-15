 Rural India in Internet age

Our ancient Scientist (Rishi and Munis) and modern day scientist both generation in their respective time period had done scientific research day and night for the welfare of mankind and to make our Earth better place to live in. We have developed ourselves from stone age to net age thru evolution.

If we talks for the last few inventions which has created ease of living then it will be Internet and Internet of things (IOT) which is boon for our society.

Freestyle of technology war 4.0 in communication world has already taken place. Internet as new entrant has effected millions of lives directly or indirectly in very short span of time. Internet has connected to all of us at 360° degree and converted our globe into small village. It has provided global news, information with data in our finger tips and has also shrinked our work place into our PC and Laptop bags.

Today the new definition of development is decided on consumption of data in GB/ TB per citizen. The new era will be of cloud computing as we will go more and more paperless. Instead of teledensity mapping, internet density mapping will be considered as a new standard tool for bench marking progressive development and growth of nation.

The Political party will promise and declare in their election manifesto and vision documents fast and hassle free availability of internet speed hours to common public.

In the coming time as global commerce will transform into e-commerce so our Semi Urbane and Rural India will also be front runner and integral part of this wireless transformation process.

As net density will increase then more and more online trade and e-commerce business will progress and flourish globally. To be part of this expanding e-commerce market we have to increase our internet service reach and we need deeper penetration of it in rural area of India to promote it as a business model. We have to establish common service center and Internet kiosk at primary stage at each block panchyat level, in second phase at school and anganbari center and finally internet connectivity at every home which will provide all required updates and information thru agriculture news bulletins viz. commodity prices, new hybrid variety, new farming techniques, weather forecast, health updates and many more.

India live in villages, our agrarian, folklore and artisan society will get access to global market thru online net services. They will play dual role as a supplier for their produce and products without any broker or middleman and will get right market price of same. At same time they will be online super consumer for their other daily needs too and will increase the clientel population of e-commerce world.

“Highway to I-way” as a social business model will be successful if we bring maximal rural masses on web. For this we have to build rural infrastructure viz. villages holding upto 24 hour electricity power, direct connectivity to highways, banking, basic education and medical facilities at each village level. We have to transform and update them into smart e-villages of nation at par with global standards.

The modus operandi of Highway to I-way model in global supply chain system require intensive road and rail network compulsory because physical supply of goods and material has to be executed so that retail or commercial bulk order of raw material, semi finished, finished, perishable and non perishable goods must reach the final destination from its supplier to end user thru industrial consumer, manufacturing centre, warehouse and cold chain from one corner of nation to the other economically in safest and shortest period of time.

We have agriculture based macro economy, with development of online rural market, many more online parallel market will also develop viz floriculture, apiculture, sericulture, hortculture, aqua culture and tissue culture they will grow, and groom inclusively in e-commerce world.

In rural India Internet will provide IT education and improve skills of children at primary level and later it will also help in developing IT techie for India. They will be new entrepreneur pan India for our rural goods and services. They will deliver and operate rural markets in more efficient and effective way as a sense of belongingness of same back ground.

India has nearly 2.2% market share in processed food business globally. Rural techie entrepreneurs will go for research and innovation with value addition in food processing units, rearing units, breeding center, herbal units, fiber and coir units, plantation, agro forestry and hybrid seeds technology by doing up-gradation and corrective measures in old business model for more revenue generation.

Internet progress will also open doors for FDI and Institutional investors in Agro related industry such as sugar, cotton, jute, tea, tractors, agri engineering, fertilizers and chemicals. The benefits of internet will also boost and gear up business of cold chain, ware housing, silo construction, commodities market, logistic, cargo, brokerage, banking and foreign exchange service industry which are directly or indirectly part of agrarian rural economy.

It can be concluded that internet and online portal acts as catalyst to promote our rural market economy of folklore, artisan and agrarian society. It will also double farmers income and will enhance GDP of nation in various ways. With increase in income of rural inhabitants of India, the disposable income bandwidth of rural masses will also expand that will further leads to growth and development of consumer goods and retail goods market. It will again add on to economic prosperity and will improve standards of living of marginalized class in rural belt by generating employment with inclusive growth.

(Courtsey: Mr. Vivek Shukla)