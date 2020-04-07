PRODOT Contributes Rs. 10L in ‘PM Cares’ for Relief of COVID-19

Pramod Rajpal, CEO and Founder, Datalink Industrial Corporation Pvt Ltd (brand name ProDot), shared, “PRODOT is proud to contribute Rs. 1,000,000 in ‘PM Cares.’ ProDot belives that this tough battle aganist COVID-19 pandemic that is spreading across the world like wildfire can’t be won without participation of ALL. ProDot urges everyone to join & contribute something to the cause, to motivate all the resourceful, to act, to Stay home and Stay fit.”

Datalink Industrial Corporation with its brand name ProDot is an ISO 9001:2015; CE and FCC certified company based out of New Delhi. The company have been engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of computer accessories and peripherals for 30 years now. ProDot provides a wide range of high quality imaging consumables and IT peripherals. ProDot is one of the highly reputed brands in the imaing and IT peripherals industries.