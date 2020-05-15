Key Highlights from FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s Announcement

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her first address on May 13, 2020, highlighted the comprehensive vision laid out by Prime Minister Narendra during his nationwide address on May 12 and stated the vision was formed after discussions at different ministerial levels with inputs from the concerned stakeholders.

The new Aatmanirbhar Economic Package aims to restore economic growth and help build a self-reliant India. To enable the same, the government announced 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for the MSMEs and also re-defined MSME classification.

The government also announced Rs 45,000 crore for NBFCs under the credit guarantee scheme. The Finance Minister also reduced the statutory PF contribution from 12 percent to 10 percent for private sector employers and employees, allowing more money to remain in the hands of the people and provide liquidity boost to the organizations.

MSMES: Six Major Relief Measures

Collateral-free loan:

3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loan to be provided to MSMEs. Those MSMEs with 25 crores outstanding loans. The firms with up to 100 crores turnover to benefit from this. Around 45 MSME units to benefit from this.

Subordinate Debt:

The government will infuse Rs 20,000 crores in the stressed MSMES. The stressed MSMEs have a problem of equity. Two lakh MSME’s are likely to benefit from this.

Fund of funds to be created:

To benefit who have the potential and viable, who need handholding because of COVID-19. The fund with a corpus of Rs 50,000 crore will provide support to MSMEs that have growth potential. Global Tender to be disallowed up to Rs 200 Crore.

MSMEs definition changed

MSME sector is being redefined to help them scale up their operations. Earlier, MSMEs use to curtail their businesses to avoid being falling out from the limits. Now the new definition of MSME is being revised with revision in the investment allowed in MSMEs. Along with this, another qualifying criteria related to turnover is being introduced in the definition. Similarly, the distinction between manufacturing and service sector are also eliminated.

-Investment-limit that defined MSMEs is being defined upwards.

-Additional criteria to define an MSME brought in- turnover.

-Manufacturing and Servicing MSMEs will be the same.

Garment procurement:

The global tender will be disallowed for government procurement up to 200 crores.

Local Trade Fairs not possible:

Within the next 45 days, all the receivables of the MSMEs from the central government and PSUs will be cleared.

Economic Measures for EPF Establishments

The government had announced earlier that it will pay the EPF amount on behalf of both the employees and the employer for a period of 3 months. The government is now extending the same for another 3 months till August 2020. Government

Liquidity Relief for all EPF Establishments:

The EPF support to businesses announced earlier as part of PM Garib Kalyan Yojna is being extended until the next three months. The government will pay a share of employee and employer both for a total of 6 months till August 2020. This will provide liquidity relief of about Rs 2500 Crore. This is expected to benefit around 72.22 Lakh employees.

Statutory EPF Contribution being Reduced to 10%

For the next 3 months, private employers and their employers need to pay only 10% for the next three months putting more money in their hands. This benefit will extend to Government employees but not to Central PSUs / Government Employers, who will continue to pay a 12% share. This will lead to Rs 6750 crore liquidity support in the hands of employees and employers.

NBFCs and Micro Finance Institutions

Government to ease liquidity for cash-strapped NBFCs.

Rs 45,000 crore for NBFCs under the credit guarantee scheme.

Rs 30000 crore to be infused in microfinance units and NBFCs.

Discoms: Power Distribution Firms

Emergency liquidity worth Rs 90000 crore to be infused in discoms against their receivables. This will be done with state issuing guarantees. With the infusion of the money, the power distribution firms will pay the power generation companies. The rebate will be given to the discoms, which pass it on again back to the consumers. This will be a one-time infusion of liquidity.

Major Relief for Government Contractors

Government to give 6 months of extra time to the contractors to complete their contracts, be it in railways, roads or central public works.

Relief Measures for Real Estate

The Urban Development Ministry will issue advisory to states/ UTs so that regulatory authorities are given a clearer picture: they can treat the COVIS-19 period as force Majeure under RERA. They can extend the registration and completion date suo-motto by 6 months for all the projects registered projects expiring on or after March 25. 2020 without individual applications. The regulatory authorities may also extend this for another at least 3 months. Fresh project registration certificates will be issued automatically with the revised timelines.

These measures are aimed to de-stress the real estate developers and ensure completion of projects so that home buyers can get delivery of their booked houses with new timelines.

Tax-Related Relief Measures

TDS/TCS rates reduced by 25 percent till March 31, 2020. This will apply to all payments- contracts, dividends, brokerage etc. This will release Rs 50,000 crores in the hands of the people.

All pending refunds to charitable trusts including proprietorship shall be given immediately. The due date of all income tax returns for 2019-2020 is now being extended from July 31 to November 30, 2020. Tax audit dates have also been extended till October 31, 2020.