COVID-19: Global impact on Markets & Digital Experience

By: Nikhil Taneja, MD-India, SAARC & Middle East, Radware

Coronavirus outbreak is changing the economy, creating disruption across retail, tourism, airline, transportation, and many more industries. The virus is also severely impacting supply chains and manufacturing, as it forces a significant amount of companies/businesses to throttle down or temporarily shut down assembly lines in U.S and Europe, where the most vulnerable companies are those that rely heavily on factories in China for parts and material. Furthermore, the balance between supply and demand is fragile, and when both sides are hit, it can unmask deeper issues.

One such example of COVID-19’s impact on the economy is reflected in people’s shifting behaviors; they are avoiding public contact, large events, public transportation, shopping malls, restaurants, flights, and more. These self-imposed limitations on outside contact are likewise hitting the workforce; some organizations that never allowed remote work are now implementing it to protect the health of employees and the business itself.

Online living and working create two major glitches:

Organizations are ill-prepared to handle these; do they have enough bandwidth, for example, if their online customer base doubles in a matter of months? Are they prepared to capture the opportunity and ensure the performance and availability of their online systems/services? It creates an opportunity for threat and nation-state actors to leverage the increased attack surface and new segments that arise. If people are opting to conduct their lives and business online (versus in-person), thereby creating more online accounts, there’s a bigger opportunity for account takeover, credit card fraud, ransomware, denial of inventory, service disruption and more. What’s more, panic and demand for news make great breeding grounds for malware.

Global Impacts

In the last few weeks, the world has observed an increase in attacks, and moreover, their sophistication and adaption to world events.

In Japan, threat actors are leveraging coronavirus fears to issue malicious malware campaigns for personal gain

In the U.S., a similar malicious malware campaign is on the rise, leveraging the tax season in its prime to infect and steal private information

In Australia, the largest logistics supplier (Toll group) went offline due to ransomware. This resulted in huge disruption to the general market, as other major businesses couldn’t stock retail stores or deliver to customers. Similarly, the nation’s wool trading system has been breached and taken offline. The entire wool delivery supply chain has been shut down for a few days. How many wool producers were considering the security, availability, and integrity of the trading platform as business-critical to their operation? Probably not top of mind for most sheep farmers, until now.

Globally, as coronavirus infections increase and spread to more countries, phishing attacks are becoming more pervasive. The most recent example comes from the World Health Organization, a United Nations unit, which warned this week that fraudsters have started to use its name and images as part of phishing attacks and other scams.

Is There Any Good News?

The good news is that inside any disruption are hidden opportunities that the prepared can capture (online businesses with logistics, reviving local producers, etc.). This pandemic has a high likelihood of forcing habit changes in society and a drastic shift in how we operate day-to-day. Some companies will be prepared to capture the opportunities, while some industries will be irrevocably changed.

How can organizations protect their business to better handle the growing threat?