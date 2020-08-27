TP-Link Archer C24: New AC750 Dual-Band Wi-Fi Router

AC750 Dual Band Wi-Fi Router 3in1 – Router, Access Point, Range Extender. It is a Stream-Ready AC Wi-Fi for Your Home. Press play and forget about buffering with the Archer C24. The Wireless AC router’s superior coverage lets you enjoy a high-speed network for all of your internet needs, whether for work or play. With rates up to 300 Mbps, the 2.4 GHz band is perfect for sending emails, browsing the web, listening to music and so on. For demanding applications, the 5 GHz band delivers up to 433 Mbps for HD streaming and gaming.

Fast and Reliable Connectivity: Get the most of your internet access with dual-band Wi-Fi and 4 high-speed Ethernet ports. 4 omni-directional antennas provide a 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz signal throughout your home, so the whole family can enjoy reliable Wi-Fi on every device.

Versatile Management: Built-in tools make it easier to manage your home network, including QoS, Parental Controls, and Guest Network.

High-Speed Wi-Fi—AC750 dual-band is ideal for HD video streaming, high-speed downloading.

Far-Reaching Coverage—4× antennas deliver far-reaching Wi-Fi and reliable connections.

Multi-Mode 3 in 1—Supports Router, Access Point, and Range Extender to add flexibilities.

Parental Controls—Manages when and how connected devices can access the internet.

Guest Network—Provides separate access for guests while securing the host network.

Smooth HD Streaming—Supports IGMP Proxy/Snooping, Bridge and Tag VLAN to optimize IPTV streaming.

IPv6 Supported—Compatible with the IPv6 (the latest Internet Protocol version 6).

Compact and Mountable—Designed to conserve space and complement any décor.