Synology Introduces SSD Lineup for High Performance and Reliability

Synology unveiled SSD product lineup built to meet today’s increasingly demanding environments, such as virtualization workloads, high traffic volume database storage, and AI and HPC projects. Synology’s SSD lineup covers 2.5″ SATA, M.2 2280, and M.2 22110 form factors and is designed to provide consistent performance while maintaining low I/O latency. Complementing Synology’s existing NAS solutions, the product lineup went through rigorous stress testing which enables customers to deploy a fully validated and reliable solution.

“Data storage is a fundamental part of any business today, whether for on-premises or hybrid cloud infrastructure. Requirements for performance and low latency in modern deployments have shifted trends towards hybrid or all solid-state storage arrays,” says Hewitt Lee, Director of Synology Product Management Group. “We have seen SSD cache adoption increased by 2.4 times in 2019, and all-solid-state deployments have increased by 53% as well1. Our customers have been demanding more reliable drives that can deliver consistent performance on our systems than what the market readily offers. We engineered our new SSD lineup to exceed those demands by putting them through thousands of hours of validation and heavy stress tests on our systems.”

Synology SAT5200 SATA Series SSDs

Speed up workloads confidently with class-leading performance. SAT5200 delivers up to 98K/67K sustained 4K random read/write IOPS with minimal performance degradation across the lifespan of the drive. SAT5200 series includes power-loss protection and end-to-end data path protection for enhanced data durability, minimizing service disruptions due to data corruption. SAT5200 drives are rated for 1.3 Drive Writes Per Day (DWPD) under the JESD219A enterprise workload and are intended for mixed-usage deployments.

Synology SNV3400, SNV3500 NVMe Series SSDs

Accelerate existing hard drive storage pools with SNV series NVMe SSD cache drives, optimized for low latency and random write performance. Synology’s SNV series are built to be consistent, providing over 40K IOPS under sustained random write workloads2. SNV3400 and SNV3500 are both rated for 0.68 DWPD under the JESD219A enterprise workload.

Synology M2D20 and E10M20-T1

Designed to boost I/O performance and streamline storage experience, Synology’s new M.2 adapters allow existing Synology customers to take full advantage of the enterprise-grade endurance and performance of SNV3000 series NVMe SSDs. E10M20-T1 is designed specifically for users looking to simultaneously increase storage and networking performance, with the addition of a 10GbE RJ-45 port. E10M20-T1 additionally supports multi-gigabit (5/2.5GbE) standards to enable cost-effective networking upgrades at home or office environments.

Built for Synology NAS

Integration with Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) enables lifespan prediction3 based on actual workloads, providing accurate estimations to remove the guesswork for system administrators. Comprehensive validation tests ensure maximum long-term reliability.

Availability

Synology SSDs and add-in cards will soon be available through Synology’s solution partners and channel networks.