NETGEAR Latest Mesh Wi-Fi Offering Your Home Network

The new mesh router system boasts of a new design and is specifically designed to blanket your home with uninterrupted Wi-Fi.

With many people working from home during the pandemic, it has become essential to get a decent and secure working setup. NETGEAR has announced the launch of its latest Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi Routers to tackle those daily home networking challenges. The NETGEAR Mesh System consists of a router and one or more satellites that are suitable to cover the surface area of up to 200sqm. The renewed design of Orbi routers makes it even more in line with the architectural, stylistic, and above all technological needs of modern “digital” homes.

As many organizations are working towards executing policies so that the employees have an option to work from home without hampering their daily tasks. As a result, the reality of working from home has been intensified. To remain effective, you need to prepare your virtual connection to be able to work worry-free. Hence, the new Orbi mesh system guarantees the same coverage throughout the house without “dead zones” or rooms where the signal is weak.

NETGEAR’s latest offering comes with a brand new design which features a diminutive cube-like base router and satellites with a diamond-like pattern on top. The Mesh system also comes in two modules; RBK12 which provides reliable coverage of up to 120 square meters and RBK13 which provides coverage of up to 200 square meters. These new models are much more discreet and can be left more easily on a corner of the shelf or desk. The main router and the satellites form a square about 5 cm square and weigh around 250g.

The Orbi Mesh system also integrates the parental control Circle with Disney, a really simple way for families to manage the content and online time of their children on any connected device. The RBK12 and RBK13 are also protected by NETGEAR Armor by Bitdefender, a security system that guarantees the protection from viruses, malware, stolen passwords, identity theft, and hacker attack, of all devices connected to the Internet from your home network, both that they are inside the house and on the move. Both of these security systems can be activated directly from the Orbi App on a Smartphone or Desktop. Once you have set your preferences, the user will be able to receive notifications on his Smartphone of suspicious activities.

The NETGEAR Orbi also promises top combined speeds of up to 1.2Gbps, along with a single gigabit Ethernet jack on the back of the router for a speedy, wired connection to your streamer, smart home hub or gaming console of choice. Also, the routers have two internal antennas and support band-steering, so you can switch automatically between 2.4 and 5GHz. Furthermore, there is support for voice control via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Technical Specifications: