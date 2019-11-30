JBL EON ONE PRO ALL-IN-ONE RECHARGEABLE P.A. SOLUTION

APPLICATIONS: PA System for Live Performances, Conferences, Speech, Gatherings, and Parties

Take your performance to new places: The EON ONE PRO empowers you to give your fans incredible live experiences, wherever your inspiration takes you—on a mountain or the beach, subway or streetside—even where there is no power outlet.

6-hour Battery: Perform for up to 6 hours without recharging, courtesy its extended-life lithium-ion battery.

Legendary JBL professional sound: The EON ONE PRO provides superior sound quality so you can sound great no matter where you play.

Carry the compact and ultra-light EON ONE PRO: with just one hand asit’s only 37.5 lbs/17 kg

Wireless Bluetooth streaming: of break music or backing tracks

Easily plug in and mix multiple microphones: and instruments through its integrated 7-channel mixer featuring Hi-Z inputs, phantom power, and XLR pass-thru for expansion

Keep your mobile device handy and powered up: with a built-in stand and USB charging port

Capture the moment or add lighting effects: with the built-in accessory mount for a camera or lighting element

Deliver chest-thumping bass and coverage: through an unobstructed 8” subwoofer and linear array design

Bass: 8” LF bass unit

Max SPL: 118 dB (peak)

Driver: 6 x 2” HF drivers 100° x 50° Clean Coverage using patent-pending Directivity Control Geometry Seven-channel mixer with Bluetooth streaming audio, (4) 1/4”/XLR, (1) 3.5 mm, (1) stereo RCA, +48V phantom power, Hi-Z, and a pass-thru XLR connector

USB charging port and built-in tablet/phone stand

