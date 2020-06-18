How “touch-free” access control with temperature screening helps businesses in returning to work

Businesses are reopening and employees are returning to work. Managing protections for workers, customers, and visitors with the lingering effects of COVID-19 pose challenges in the business world.

To cope with challenges, it is crucial for businesses to maximize protection while operating their access control systems effectively. This requires safer and faster temperature screenings, controlling access, and recording attendance, as well as visitor management. Touch-free access control systems with a temperature screening function create an especially effective solution. For this reason, Hikvision introduced its MinMoe “touch-free” Temperature Screening Terminals to the market.

Hikvision’s MinMoe terminals employ face recognition and thermographic technologies to make access easier and safer for work areas, record attendance, and simultaneously screen temperatures without requiring employees to touch a terminal or gate. The “touch-free” nature of the terminals is also suitable in high-throughput scenarios for fast temperature screening with access control, such as offices, factories, retail stores, schools, and so on.

Fast and accurate temperature screening with thermographic technology

Equipped with advanced thermographic cameras, the MinMoe temperature screening terminals quickly and accurately detect elevated skin-surface temperatures for preliminary screening. The 0.3- to 2-meter recognition distance enables flexibility in deployment and detection.

When detecting abnormal temperatures, MinMoe terminals can be set to deny access requests and alert operators to further confirm a person’s actual core body temperature using clinical measurement devices. Further, the terminals support a fast temperature measurement mode, which will detect temperatures only (identity authentication will not be conducted in this mode).

“Touch-free” access control and attendance recording

Many diseases have the potential to spread when people touch contaminated objects and surfaces. Because of this, reducing contact with terminals or gates – or avoiding touching altogether – increases employee hygiene and safety when passing through access control and attendance recording equipment.

Compared to conventional fingerprint access control and time attendance devices, MinMoe terminals offer a pleasant “touch-free” experience. Powered by a deep learning algorithm, MinMoe terminals ramp up the accuracy of face recognition to over 99%, ensuring speedy and almost “non-stop” passing. Furthermore, the terminal performs well in low- and even zero-light environments.

Mask detection

In many areas and scenarios, wearing masks has been suggested or even required by local governments, communities, or businesses themselves. Quick, automated mask detection will be another demand for access control systems.

MinMoe Temperature Screening Terminals can detect whether a person is wearing a mask. When a registered face is recognized but not wearing a mask, the device will prompt an audio reminder. This provides a simple way to automate monitoring and uphold requirements, regulations, and ultimately, safety.

Recommended Products:

MinMoe Temperature Screening Terminals: DS-K5671-3XF/ZU, DS-K5604A-3XF/V, DS-K1T671TM-3XF, DS-K1TA70MI-T