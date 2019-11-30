Tenda Smart 8Port FE + 2 uplink Gigabit PoE switch

TEF1110P-8-102W has the network extension technology. Based on the original twisted pair, it can support up to 250 meters long distance transmission, breaking the hundred meters transfer limit. With 6KV lightning protection, it is the real monitoring private switch. Ports 1-8 support IEEE 802.3at and IEEE 802.3af PoE standard. It provides a maximum power supply of 30W to each port and 99W to the whole device. Meanwhile, it provides dual gigabit uplink port to meet the needs of more equipment cascading and access.

Look & Feel

The metallic body of the Tenda TEF1110P-8 port PoE switch gives it a solid appearance and a re-assuring sense of high quality. Even though you are probably going to hide the switch away in the attic or cupboard, it is good to know that this is a switch that’s made to last.

Installation

Since this is an unmanaged switch, no configuration is required – simply plug in the power adaptor and your devices using Ethernet cables power it on and you are ready to go. It couldn’t get any easier than this. Most system integrators in surveillance industry need a plug and play switch and do not need advanced features or configuration options. This switch truly delivers exceptional simplicity.

Performance

A modern fast Ethernet switch should have no issue with performance and the TEF1110P does not disappoint. The Tenda TEF1110P is loaded with 8PoE port + 2 Gigabit Uplink and 30W maximum PoE power budget makes this product even more interesting. These products can handle data traffic from 8 IP cameras effortlessly. TEF1110P accurate power management feature is topping on ice.

Pros

• PoE on all 8 ports

• 2 Gigabit Uplink

• Accurate power management

• Maximum PoE power budget of 30W

• Easy installation and no software required to manage device.

• Durable metal housing.

• Wide variety of basic and advanced features.

• Exceptional for PoE security cameras & Access Point.

Cons

In this price category expecting for fiber uplink & semi management feature also.

Key Feature:

• Fixed Port : 8* 10/100Base-TX RJ45 Ports(Data/Power)

2*10/100/1000Base-T RJ45 Port (Data) (Gigabit Uplink)

• Power Budget : 102W

• PoE supply management : Port 1 to Port 8 support standard IEEE802.3at/af power( maximum

power for each port is 30W),PoE power type is end-span(1245+,

3678- line pair) in full configuration：<102W

PoE Max Power Supply：99W

• Standard & Protocol : IEEE 802.3、 IEEE 802.3u、IEEE 802.3x、IEEE802.3ab、IEEE 802.3af、

IEEE 802.3at.

• 6KV Lighting Protection

• Extend Ethernet mode with 250m transmission distance.

• Virtual LAN (VLAN): Separates port to keeps data traffic safe.