Lenovo announced new additions to its ThinkSmart portfolio, designed to transform business communications via improved meeting experiences at the individual and group levels. The all new ThinkSmart Viewis a dedicated personal business communications device for conducting Microsoft Teams audio and video calls. Lenovo also introduced that select solutions can now be fully managed by ThinkSmart Manager, a proprietary software application for IT departments to easily manage their fleet of ThinkSmart devices.

With working practices continuing to evolve, leading companies are exploring ways to carve out new types of workspaces within their office environments, to enable different types of work. As a result, the collaboration market faces increasing challenges around privacy, productivity and teamwork. Employees are more in control of their agendas, and having a dynamic workplace where people are more engaged across both local and remote colleagues is adding pressure to outdated business communications technology. Lenovo’s smart office strategy is simple: Focus on the importance of employee engagement. We do this by looking at how employees most effectively collaborate and aim to proactively address the challenges we’ve all been faced with when conducting or participating in meetings.

Designing specific solutions to address different collaboration needs will drive real-world benefits. Organizations can cultivate a positive employee experience and enable flexible working. This helps attract and retain talent and unleash workforce creativity. The solutions themselves can include hardware, software and services, including Lenovo’s own Smart Office Professional Services, through which we help customers embrace new interconnected technologies that accommodate these new ways of working. ThinkSmart also has you protected from every angle with our ThinkShield portfolio of security solutions that offer a fully customizable suite of processes and capabilities that protect the full lifecycle of your assets.

Open spaces enhance social collaboration and foster strong teamwork principles; however, they do open up new challenges for business communications. Privacy and confidentiality are the most obvious, along with office “noise pollution” and legacy meeting technology. The new ThinkSmart View, powered by Qualcomm APQ8053 system-on-chip (SoC),can help users unlock their full potential by providing a dedicated device screen forTeams audio and video conferencing. One-touch meeting start through the built-in display also means you join meetings in seconds rather than minutes, and by pairing a Bluetooth headset, users can virtually eliminate background noise and improve confidentiality. A physical camera shutter and device lock by PIN provides welcome security.

ThinkSmart View is also designed to work beyond the office. The user-friendly design means it can function in hot-desking environments just as well as it can live happily in a home office. Its flexibility could even introduce a new wave of smart phone rooms for public spaces.

Our existing purpose-built ThinkSmart Hub 500 solutions with either Microsoft Teams Rooms or Zoom Rooms empower smaller groups to be highly productive through efficient meetings in dedicated small to medium conference spaces.