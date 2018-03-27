Vertiv Joins Ericsson Energy Alliance in Push for Next-Gen Networks

Vertiv has been selected to join the Ericsson Energy Alliance, a competitive ecosystem and management interface that aims to increase market share and top-line growth while evolving access networks towards 5G. The long-term agreement builds on the strength of the Vertiv global reach, unique product competence and service delivery, along with the speed and flexibility provided by its first-class research, design and engineering teams.

The Alliance is part of the Ericsson Radio Site System, which comprises all of the site infrastructure components required to provide network performance and operational efficiency to the mobile operator. The partnership allows Ericsson to compete more forcefully, broadening the portfolio with increased access to new technologies, strengthening the regional sales support, and establishing a consistent ecosystem to support telecom access networks and 5G deployments. The Alliance also allows Ericsson and Vertiv to engage closely in strategic product portfolio planning and development, with expected synergies in research and design, and time to market.

Through the Ericsson Energy Alliance, Vertiv is providing a broad range of custom-made OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) power systems and enclosures, including solar hybrid solutions for off-grid or bad-grid sites. In addition, this is complemented by the Vertiv global product, solution and service offerings to meet any regional requirements.

Nishant Batra, Head of Product Area Network Infrastructure, Ericsson, says: “Network evolution begins at the site. This is a true complementary partnership. We have a long history with Vertiv and we know that we can count on their deep expertise, strong portfolio and global footprint. The alliance members are combining the best of their radio site technology, skills, and abilities to bring a broadened, more flexible, and competitive portfolio to the table to help service providers in their 5G evolution through the Ericsson Radio System. We continue to onboard suppliers for additional product categories with sharp focus on sustainable energy. Service providers want and demand seamless evolution. The Ericsson Energy Alliance helps to provide that.”

“This Alliance reflects our relentless focus on research and development as a key to addressing the numerous challenges of this fast-paced digital world,” says Giordano Albertazzi, president for Vertiv in Europe, Middle East and Africa. “The partnership with Ericsson allows our companies to join forces and achieve long-term, profitable growth by becoming even more incisive and competitive in the market”.

The Ericsson Energy Alliance has already delivered fruitful results for customers across Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Tanzania and Indonesia.