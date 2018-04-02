Unistal announced 100% growth in financial year 2017-2018

Unistal Systems Pvt. Ltd announced 100% growth in financial year 2017-2018. “We continue to see broad-based momentum across our B2B and B2C markets, “said Alok Gupta, Managing director of the company.” In this financial year, we have seen more than 100% revenue growth and profit from both the business vertical i.e. Data security and Oil and Gas.”

“Looking ahead to the next financial year, we eye on continued strength in our business and are expecting similar or more growth on a year by year basis.”

“We anticipate a continuation of market share gains, thanks for our channel partners, distributors, business associates and customers to make this journey a success story at Unistal family. Our comprehensive portfolio and tight alignment with our customers have made us to see a continued growth in our man power, revenue and profit year by year. ”

After the extraordinarily positive market development and the very strong growth of Unistal in 2017 – 2018 financial year, for the financial year 2018 – 2019 the management currently expects a slight market growth and sales revenue. To gain the momentum and leading position in the market, company is investing more on its research and development wing to build world class products which really proves a right choice of customers.

Currently Unistal has more than 40 products for Antivirus, data recovery, data care and data security. Unistal’s Pipeline information Management System has been proven as an effective solution for project Construction Monitoring, Documentation, Material Management for Oil and Gas sector. Solution for City Gas Distribution Network has added new dimensions to its complete product/ solution portfolio.