Toshiba Releases Full Line-Up of Consumer Hard Drives

Toshiba Electronic Components Taiwan Corporation (TET) announced its new 6 series consumer internal Hard Drives, the P300 Desktop PC Hard Drive, L200 Laptop PC Hard Drive, X300 Performance Hard Drive, N300 NAS Hard Drive, S300 Surveillance Hard Drive and V300 Video Streaming Hard Drive. The P300 Desktop PC Hard Drive series are a high performance models ideal for home and office users and is available in up to 3TB[1] storage capacity. The model operates at 7,200rpm and built-in shock sensors that detect impact and reduce vibration during read and write operations, improving tracking accuracy and performance. The L200 Laptop PC Hard Drive series deliver up to 2TB capacity in a 2.5-inch[2] mobile drive that provides high capacity upgrade is shock and vibration-resistant compare to 3.5-inch hard drive and works with every major brand notebook computer, gaming systems and for external storage use.

The X300 Performance Hard Drive series offer up to 10TB capacity and features Toshiba’s cache technology, optimizing cache allocation during read/write to provide high-level performance in real time. Available in a 3.5-inch form factor, the X300 performs at 7,200rpm and an increased cache up to 256MB. The X300 Series delivers extreme performance and robust capacity for creative and professional applications including graphic design, animation, photo and video editing, and PC gaming. The N300 NAS Hard Drive series, for personal, home office and small business network attached storage application, is available up to 10TB capacity, and features 7,200rpm and a large 256MB data buffer in 10TB model. With support for up to eight drive bays in a multi-RAID NAS design, the N300 is highly scalable to the users’ NAS configurations as their data storage needs evolve.

The N300 NAS Hard Drive line of high-reliability drives have a high workload rating of up to 180TB/year and are optimized for the performance, reliability, endurance and scalability required of NAS environments in which large amounts of data need to be efficiently stored and accessed daily. The V300 Video Streaming Hard Drive series are designed for reliable video recording and playback, and offers built-in silent seek technology, which results in a quiet operation. The V300 energy efficient design reduces energy consumption by up to 25%.