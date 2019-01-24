TechnoBind Empowers Partners on Future of Identity & Data Protection Solutions

TechnoBind recently conducted 2 city partner’s meet in Mumbai & New Delhi. Attended by over 70+ channel partners, the event was targeted to educate and help partners capitalize on future opportunities in enterprise security space.

Being a distributor for Gemalto’s range of solutions since 3 years, TechnoBind has delivered exponential growth in the Indian market. With major customer wins in BFSI, Telecom and Government sector, the company is poised to help partners leverage the market opportunities.

Explaining the importance of personal data protection, Harikrishna Prabhu – Director at TechnoBind says, “Data is the new oil and securing/protecting it is the need of the hour. Even, Indian government has taken the initiative by introducing Personal Data Protection (PDP) bill. The bill is expected to come into action in June and will be applied to both government and private entities.

It’s the most prominent step towards protecting personal data. We at TechnoBind encourage this step and emphasis on adapting ethical practices and finding fitting ways to use data without getting it compromised. Having said, we keep conducting partner events/conferences/webinars to educate partners and make them future ready.”