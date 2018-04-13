Tata Cliq Adopts Adobe Experience Cloud to Bolster Business Growth

Ranked among the fastest growing eCommerce brands in India, Tata Cliq by Tata Unistore (a part of the Tata group venture) has partnered with Adobe to deliver enhanced digital experiences for customers in India. Tata Cliq, is the country’s first-of-its-kind ‘phygital’ market place that combines online shopping with an offline store experience. The company is leveraging Adobe Experience Cloud to offer personalized, relevant and seamless digital experiences for luxury brand shoppers across Tata Cliq’s website, as well as mobile application.

The announcement on Tata Cliq’s partnership with Adobe sets the tone for Adobe Symposium 2018, India’s biggest digital marketing event, slated for 26th April at Grand Hyatt in Mumbai. The event is expected to draw over 1,400 professionals, who will discover digital transformation stories of ‘experience makers’ representing many of India’s biggest brands including Aditya Birla Group, Flipkart, Myntra, Yatra, and Freecharge.

Ashutosh Pandey, CEO, Tata Cliq said, “As India’s fashion and apparel e-commerce space becomes increasingly cluttered, Tata Cliq’searly success in the market can be attributed to our unique specialisation in the luxury segment. While mass brands continue to drive business, a large part of our growth is coming from the strong momentum we are seeing on customer stickiness and spends in the luxury fashion marketplace. A strong digital strategy has been central to our focus on appealing to high-end customers and delivering exceptional online experiences for them. Adobe is not a vendor or a product company to us, but a partner in our journey. We will continue to innovate together, collaborate together, and achieve as well as celebrate success together.”