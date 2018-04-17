Spirent Showcases Latest Capabilities at RSA 2018

Spirent Communications, the world leader in network testing solutions, today announced that it will showcase the latest capabilities in network testing for achieving an optimal balance between security and performance at RSA 2018. The Spirent SecurityLabs team will demonstrate issues and insights relevant to IoT, malicious attacks, TLS 1.3, and other critical topics. like: (a) Testing, preparing for and avoiding surprises from new encryption standard, TLS 1.3; (b) Unraveling IoT security complexity while enhancing connectivity and performance; (c) Gaining preemptive intelligence needed to mitigate risks and avoid performance bottlenecks; (d) Consolidating enterprise vulnerability data and automating continuous scanning through a new, Spirent SecurityLabs integrated web-portal dashboard; (e) Maximizing the use of the latest Spirent testing platform, CyberFlood CF20, an all-in-one appliance solution that delivers the full capabilities of the powerful, easy-to-use CyberFlood testing platform in a highly portable, multispeed, compact form factor; and (e) The latest progress and potential benefit to enterprises, service providers, and equipment manufacturers of NetSecOPEN, the vendor-neutral initiative to define a new open standard for testing enterprise network security performance. Since it was formed late last year, NetSecOpen has grown to include more than 30 participants, including test labs, test tool vendors, enterprises, and security products solutions vendors.