Smart Networks & Connected Technologies to mark BICSI India Technology Conference 2018

BICSI, the premier association supporting advancements in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT), announced that its India District Conference will be held on April 12, 2018 at The Westin, Mumbai. Dr Gulshan Rai, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Govt of India and chief guest at the conclave, will be delivering the key note address, highlighting “The Digital India Vision”. The conference will present compelling opportunity to debate rapid developments in ICT infrastructure technology, technical challenges, skills availability and opportunities, to thrive in today’s digital automated world. The dedicated product pavilion would showcase cutting-edge products & solutions and an instance to engage with industry stakeholders and professionals. The 2018 BICSI cabling skills challenge will also be held concurrently.

The annual conference will feature dynamic presentations from the brightest ICT professionals, providing insights on designing and building the right network that reduces complexity and operational expenses. Captivating discussions on; trends and developments in structured cabling & testing, intelligent buildings, data center design, premises surveillance and ICT standards, will be the key attributes.

“The enterprise IT landscape is changing fast and we are witnessing rapid developments in network technology, driving a wave of transformation that is sweeping across and disrupting established models & systems at a breakneck pace,” said Mr. Ninad Desai, District Chair, BICSI India. Intelligent solutions and practices are proliferating rapidly and this trend is likely to have a huge impact on how businesses secure & optimize their IT assets, simplify service delivery and achieve greater business value, while reducing operational costs, he added.

The expected 400 plus audience would largely represent end-users, system integrators, installers, consultants, distributors and OEMs from the ICT community, members of BICSI and various other Indian IT and Software Industry Associations.

BICSI provides information, education and knowledge assessment for individuals and companies in the ICT industry serving professionals, including designers, installers and technicians. Through courses, conferences, publications and professional registration programs, BICSI staff and volunteers assist ICT professionals in delivering critical products and services, and offer opportunities for continual improvement and enhanced professional stature.