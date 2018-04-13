Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce

Salesforce announced that Sequoia Financial Group—an award-winning wealth management firm that serves private, institutional and corporate clients in the Midwest and Southern U.S.—has deployed Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to transform the client experience, deepen its relationships and grow its book of business.

Throughout its more than 25 years in business, Sequoia Financial Group’s mission has been focused on providing the best experience for its clients and their families. With user expectations rising, Sequoia Financial Group realized the need for a technology platform that could support the delivery of highly personalized advice for thousands of clients. The company turned to Salesforce Financial Services Cloud to make it easy for advisors to access wealth information for the client, household and extended relationship network in one place. In addition, they needed a platform to easily integrate with wealth management technology partners across accounting, portfolio management and more, to ensure their advisors could provide more personalized client services.

“We are laser-focused on enriching the lives of our clients and families, and understanding their needs and desires is paramount,” said Trevor Chuna, Vice President, Wealth Planning & Operations, Sequoia Financial Group. “With Salesforce Financial Services Cloud, we are able to deliver more personalized services and make more informed decisions, increasing the productivity of our team and helping clients in their effort to achieve their financial goals.”

Financial Services Cloud allows Sequoia Financial Group to easily map relationship networks, making it easier than ever to manage multiple clients and households across private, institutional and corporate customers. And, because it’s powered by Salesforce Einstein, Financial Service Cloud can apply AI to surface new client insights, offer intelligent recommendations and automate advisor touch points, helping advisors deliver proactive and personalized advice for everyone.

Sequoia Financial Group is also planning to leverage integrations with wealth partners on the Salesforce AppExchange, including Accounting Seed, Envestnet | Tamarac, and Xactly, among others, to supercharge advisor productivity and eliminate the need to toggle between different siloed systems to achieve a 360-degree view of clients and households. With less time needed to gather client data, Sequoia advisors can focus more on deepening their client relationships and growing their book of business.

“Technology has vastly changed the way customers expect to interact with financial institutions, so wealth management firms need to provide more personalized and engaging experiences to compete,” said Rohit Mahna, SVP and GM of Financial Services, Salesforce. “Sequoia Financial Group understands this imperative, and we’re excited to support them in their digital transformation journey.”