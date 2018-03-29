Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers

Salesforce welcomes Trailblazers from more than 43 countries and 265 global viewing gatherings to TrailheaDX — the company’s third annual developer conference — for two days of learning, networking, fun and giving back. At the sold-out event, Salesforce will showcase its latest innovations across the Salesforce Platform — empowering anyone to create connected customer experiences with Lightning, Einstein, Trailhead and its newest offering, the Salesforce Integration Cloud.

“Companies of every size and industry need to transform how they operate in the digital era—and that transformation starts and ends with the customer,” said Bret Taylor, President and Chief Product Officer, Salesforce. “The Salesforce Platform empowers our entire Trailblazer community, regardless of skill levels, to harness the latest advancements in technology and deliver the connected customer experiences that will take their companies and careers to new heights.”