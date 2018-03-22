Rocket Software Names Anjali Arora as Chief Product Officer

Rocket Software has named Anjali Arora as SVP and Chief Product Officer, where she is responsible for driving the Rocket product strategy and R&D organization. Prior to Rocket, she spent three years as Global Vice President of Software Engineering for Oracle’s Health Sciences Global Business Unit. A long-time resident of Boston, Anjali has received numerous awards for her business and social leadership.

Arora’s hiring and the creation of the Chief Product Officer role is part of the company’s executive alignment to focus on customer success. Rocket has transformed its R&D, customer-facing, and revenue-generating organizations to better deliver on its core value of putting customers and partners first.

More than 10 million IT and business professionals rely on Rocket to run their most critical applications, business processes and data. Customers include the top 10 Fortune 500 commercial banks, 9 of the top 10 Fortune 500 aerospace/defense companies, the top 5 Forbes Global 2000 car and truck manufacturers, and the top 5 Forbes Global 2000 managed healthcare companies.

During her first four months as CPO, Arora has undertaken several initiatives to broaden the company’s ability to accelerate development and modernisation and to attract new talent. She has converted several Rocket locations into Centres of Excellence that will allow for career growth at all levels in technical and management space and allow engineers to innovate no matter where in the world they are based. She has also expanded the company’s Rocket.Build programme to include coding contests in every Rocket Centre of Excellence. In addition, she is actively involved in a number of women in technology events around the world to help grow the next generation of female engineers and business leaders.

“Our executive leadership team continues to grow to meet the changing needs of our business and reflects how we can best serve our customers and partners today and in the future,” said Rocket President and CEO Andy Youniss. “I am incredibly excited about adding Anjali to our team. She is a great fit for us in so many ways, and we look forward to leveraging her talent and experience not only as a technologist but as a ‘people person.'”