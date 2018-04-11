REVE Antivirus Launches Partner Program for Channel Partners

To ramp up channel partner operations across India, REVEAntivirus – the next generation security products provider today launched new program ‘REVE Antivirus Partner Program’ for distributors & retailers across India. Under 2- tier program, resellers & end customers can become authorised tier 1 partner with a low investment of Rs 2500. The tier 1 partners can in turn appoint tier 2 partners who are authorised licensees of REVE Antivirus.

Partners can enjoy freedom from product stocking, GST paid invoices, marketing collateral support & point-of-presence materials to increase product visibility. Training of partners and their staff providing updated information on the industry & product has been made mandatory and enriching them with new skills.

According to Sanjit Chatterjee, CEO – REVE Antivirus, “We have identified tier 1 partners and have started partnering with them. We are offering our products for SMEs & enterprises in association with these partners.”

He further added that the India PC Security products market size is close to 700 crores, which is quite encouraging for a security company like us.

Our products provide advanced level of protection to your PC. It prevents unauthorized access to your private information with an Anti-Malware technology. This total security antivirus also helps you to keep an eye on the internet behaviour of your children with its parental control feature.

REVE Antivirus is associated with some reputed distributors in India namely VinR Enterprise, Garg IT Solutions, Asset Infotech, Jaiparas Infotech, Parshwa Enterprises and Data Structure and scouting for credible partners in Mumbai, New Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, and UP.