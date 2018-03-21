RAH Infotech Appoints Ashis Guha as CEO

RAH Infotech announced that it has brought in Ashis Guha to be the new CEO and will be overlooking business operations of the company and will be reporting to Ashok Kumar.

During his career, Ashis has held senior roles with technology vendors such as NetApp, Sanovi, Perpetuuiti Technosoft, Sun Microsystems and Brocade.

Taking about the appointment, Ashok Kumar, current CEO, RAH Infotech said “We are very excited about this new development within the company. With his vast experience, we are positive that Ashis will take the company to newer heights, both in terms of internal and external growth.”

“I look forward to this new role at RAH Infotech. With my experience in the OEM and System Integrator industry, it’s a great opportunity for me to bring that knowledge and work towards expanding the business. Our focus would be to bring in newer technologies and solutions, expand into new territories and verticals at both channels and OEMs level,” shared Ashis Guha, CEO designate, RAH Infotech

“Going forward, RAH Infotech would be strengthening its top brass and focusing to achieve the next phase of growth. Having worked with Ashis (part of OEM) in the past we felt he was the best person to lead RAH into these realms,” further added Ashok.