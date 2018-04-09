Quantum Video Surveillance Storage Portfolio Available Through Convergint

Quantum Corp announced that its complete line of scale-out tiered storage, archive and data protection solutions for video surveillance environments is now available through Convergint Technologies. Certified with the industry-leading camera, VMS and analytics offerings, these award-winning, intelligent solutions will provide Convergint’s global user community with the foundation for next-generation security, analytics and AI infrastructures — a key challenge facing customers in this evolving market.

With an extensive heritage of implementations for environments such as federal installations, transportation, healthcare, higher education and city surveillance, Quantum’s storage portfolio for video surveillance offers a logical fit with Convergint’s strategic direction. The partnership with Quantum enables Convergint to provide its video surveillance and security customers with an expanded range of integrated, scalable solutions for data protection and retention.

Powered by its StorNext parallel file system and data management platform, Quantum’s multitier storage makes the combination of storage performance and data retention more affordable. As a result, customers can not only keep surveillance data longer but also have more budget available to spend on cameras and real-time analytics, for a more effective video surveillance environment.

Tony Varco, vice president, security division, Convergint Technologies, said, “Convergint’s success stems from the level of service we provide to our clients, and we are continually looking to enhance our ability to meet our customers’ needs. Our partnership with Quantum allows us to maintain our growth strategy with intelligent storage solutions to further deepen and expand the portfolio we offer to customers.”

Wayne Arvidson, VP, intelligence, surveillance and security solutions, Quantum, clarified, “Retention time for surveillance data continues to increase, and Convergint understands the value of storage as part of the surveillance and security infrastructure. With their global reach, reputation of excellence, and extensive qualification and vetting process, I’m pleased to have Quantum included among Convergint’s select list of offerings.”