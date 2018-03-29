Oracle Redefines the Cloud Database Category with World’s First Autonomous Database

At an Oracle event, Oracle Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison announced the availability of the first service based on the revolutionary new Oracle Autonomous Database. The world’s first self-managing, self-securing, self-repairing database cloud service, Oracle, uses machine learning to deliver industry-leading performance, security capabilities, and availability with no human intervention, at half the cost of Amazon Web Services.

“This technology changes everything,” said Ellison. “The Oracle Autonomous Database is based on technology as revolutionary as the Internet. It patches, tunes, and updates itself. Amazon’s databases cost more and do less.”

Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud delivers all of the analytical capabilities, security features, and high availability of the Oracle Database without any of the complexities of configuration, tuning, and administration — even as warehousing workloads and data volumes change.

The world’s most popular data warehouse database is now the world’s simplest and safest. Leveraging decades of experience and technology leadership to transform how companies benefit from database services, Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse Cloud is the first of many Oracle Autonomous Database Cloud services. Other services in development include Oracle Autonomous Database for Transaction Processing, Oracle Autonomous NoSQL Database for fast, massive-scale reads and writes (commonly demanded by the Internet of Things), and Oracle Autonomous Graph Database for network analysis. Each of these offerings is tuned to its specific workload, and shares the defining characteristics of Oracle Autonomous Database services.