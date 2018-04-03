Netmagic Collaborates with Mcafee to Offer Malware Protection Services

Netmagic announced its partnership with McAfee to offer Malware Protection services as part of its Managed Security Services in India. The services will offer next generation server security to customers via Netmagic’s cloud services on pay per use basis.

With this partnership, Netmagic aims to provide customized Security Services Offerings on a hosted model. This enables customers the monitoring of malicious activity across servers and hosts and provide a proactive protection from threat actors – both opportunistic and targeted.

Netmagic has built its Server Host Protection service on McAfee’s server security and endpoint security solution. Server Host Protection service is a SAAS based offering powered by McAfee to provide protection from known, near-zero day, and zero-day attacks. An antivirus, anti-malware and intrusion prevention, Secure Host stops unnecessary usage/deployment of software on your servers. Server Host Protection also helps customers achieve multiple compliance goals such as PCIDSS, ISO 27001 etc.

“Given the scale of breaches seen in 2017 coupled with the maturing threat horizon, organizations want to turn to a managed security services model to improve their IT security efficiency,” said Sharad Sanghi, Managing Director & CEO of Netmagic (An NTT Communications Company). “Collaborating with McAfee will help us add to our existing portfolio of managed security services and deliver protection from advanced malware such as ransom-ware in a reliable, expert and organized manner.”

Commenting on this collaboration, Anand Ramamoorthy, Managing Director, South Asia at McAfee said, “The managed security-services industry is facing a watershed moment, as technological disruption is changing the future of workplaces making the traditional hardware-based security paradigm obsolete. Our association with Netmagic will empower organizations to leave day-to-day operations to experienced infrastructure teams, enabling them to focus on strategic IT initiatives”. He added, “At McAfee, we recognize the power of collaboration and are keen to be a catalyst in the Managed Security Services market.”