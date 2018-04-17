McAfee Accelerates Secure Cloud Adoption through McAfee CASB Connect Program

McAfee, the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company, today announced McAfee CASB Connect Program, the industry’s first self-serve framework and accompanying program that enables any cloud service provider or partner to rapidly build lightweight API connectors to McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud within days—without writing a single line of code—to help secure any cloud service in the catalog. With this program, enterprises can leverage McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud to confidently adopt any cloud service from the McAfee CASB Connect Catalog and enforce the same set of security policies across all their cloud applications. Attendees at RSA Conference USA 2018 can see the McAfee CASB Connect Program in action at McAfee Booth #1301, South Hall.

“One of the core tenets of our vision is to make cloud the most secure environment for businesses,” said Rajiv Gupta, senior vice president of the cloud security business unit, McAfee. “The McAfee CASB ConnectProgram framework enables every cloud service in the catalog to easily conform to the security needs of enterprises, thus minimizingthe security barriers that hinder cloud adoption and allowing enterprises to confidently adopt cloud services to accelerate their business.”

According to the McAfee Cloud Report, Navigating a Cloudy Sky, one-in-four worldwide IT professionals surveyed have experienced data theft from the public cloud, and one-in-five have experienced an advanced attack against their public cloud infrastructure. Through the self-serve McAfee CASB Connect Program framework, customers canquickly and easily extend McAfee’s deep and proven cloud security capability to any cloud service in the catalog via API integrations thus fulfilling their part of the cloud shared responsibility model. This open eco-system approach expands the number of cloud applications that are secured out of the box via API by the McAfee Skyhigh Security Cloud, enabling consistent security controls across all the customer’s cloud services so they can adopt the cloud, innovate and accelerate their businesses.