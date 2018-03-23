Kerala to Deploy Cisco-Enabled Statewide Connectivity Thru 1000 public WiFi Hotspots

At #FUTURE 2018, The Honorable Chief Minister of Kerala Shri Pinarayi Vijayan announced that the State government will provide connectivity through 1000 free public Wifi hotspots across the State. Enabled by Cisco technology, Kerala has become the first state in India with the largest public Wi-Fi network providing statewide access. The statewide network will provide citizens access to the internet with WiFi spots deployed in parks, libraries and other public spaces.

As a part of its Country Digitization Acceleration programme, Cisco has worked with the State over the last six months to provide end to end Wi-Fi hardware for these wireless access points. As part of its commitment to accelerating the digital transformation of Kerala, Cisco will install the Wi-Fi network in Phases.

Sudhir Nayar, Managing Director, Commercial Sales, Cisco India and SAARC said, “The vision outlined by the Honorable Chief Minister of Kerala will help harness the power of digital transformation to accelerate economic growth and social progress in the State. We are excited to be a part of Kerala’s digital journey and believe that this sets an example that other States can replicate.”