Kaspersky Lab Unveils Channel Partner Growth Plans at Channel Directions Event

Kaspersky Lab unveiled their Channel Partner growth plans in India for the year 2018 at the Channel Directions Event. The Event saw 100+ Key Partners and showcased their roadmaps for the year 2018. Kaspersky Lab’s Shrenik Bhayani, shared insights on how their channel program will enhance support for partners and offer engaging regional events with unique educational opportunities throughout the year.

Shrenik Bhayani, GM – South Asia, heads the subcontinent operations and has 17 years of experience across channel sales, distribution, business development, solution designs and support services. Bolstered by Kaspersky’s solid position of leadership in Asia, he spoke about the company’s role in supporting partners to capitalise on digital technologies in the age of digital disruption.

After giving a brief overview on their partner strength currently, Mr. Shrenik shared about the company’s increased investment in its channel partners such as providing them with additional tools and resources to succeed in a highly competitive market.This allows the channel partners to be updated with the latest technical knowledge, enabling partners to differentiate themselves, leading to more new business opportunities.

Kaspersky Lab’s commitment towards accelerating innovation with the partners is demonstrated in the recent Canalys Leadership Matrix report[1] for APAC Q1 2018. Well positioned within the “Champions” quadrant, this result was based on responses from over 1800 channel partners across APAC in the last 12 months. This shows that partners acknowledge Kaspersky Lab’s support in helping them accelerate innovation and capitalise on digital technologies.

Said Shrenik Bhayani, GM, Kaspersky Lab (South Asia), “Such events help us to connect and build a strong network with our partners and vendors. It helps us in addressing the growth ways to the partners, and also know their perspective and challenges in the business. We expect loyalty from our partners and in return we give them the freedom to capitalise on our resources and our investment to create innovative products. The partners are only the reason why we are at this position today, and it will only be because of them that Kaspersky Lab will grow higher and achieve greater targets. We focus on Kaspersky Lab’s role in accelerating innovation by working hand-in-hand with the partners.”

The event concluded with exchange of some great perspectives and ideas that can be worked on by both Kaspersky Lab and the partners. Kaspersky Lab offers advanced cyber security solutions for homes, small businesses, medium businesses and large enterprises, with its portfolio of over a number of products.