Kaspersky Lab puts together a new leadership team for South Asia

Kaspersky Lab has been putting together a new leadership team for South Asia to lead it into the new financial year and achieve ambitious targets.

Kaspersky South Asia is led by Mr. Shrenik Bhayani who was appointed GM – South Asia in October 2017. Shrenik comes with 17 years of sales leadership experience. Mr. Bhayani will be ably supported by a team of 11 people from the sales & marketing department. Mr. Bhayani is recently joined by his freshly appointed colleagues, viz:

Partner Account Manager, Mr. Anand Shringi: He will lead relationships with channel partners, distributors and system integrators, including developing sales strategies, negotiating with partners and training and developing their sales team.

Territory Manager (South India & Sri Lanka), Mr. Ebenezar Stephan: He will handle Kaspersky’s business expansion in the South Asia region, working closely with channel partners and stitching together a portfolio of clients

Territory Manager (North India), Mr. Harpreet Singh: Will represent Kaspersky Lab and drive sales in north India Territory Manager (East India and Bangladesh), Mr. Arijit Samanta: He will be in charge of east India & Bangladesh, building up Kaspersky’s portfolio in the region

Key Account Manager (Govt. and PSUs), Ms. Arvind Kaur Makkar: She will be Kaspersky’s trusted consultant for named accounts and government organizations, to help get Kaspersky products & services empaneled as their preferred choice.

B2C Tangible Sales Manager, Mr. Shivshankar Kharade: He will explore new business opportunities in the SA consumer tangible business

The existing leadership team includes:

Territory Manager (West India), Mr. Pratap Mondal·Presales Manager (West & South India and Sri Lanka), Mr. Mahender Racha

Presales Manager (North & East India and Bangladesh), Mr. Dilpreet Singh

B2C Digital Sales Manager, Mr. Purshottam Bhatia

Marketing Manager: Mr. Pallav Agarwal