Juniper Networks Simplifies Threat Response with New Enhancements

Juniper Networks announced new enhancements to its unified cybersecurity platform, empowering customers to run their businesses with confidence and efficiency across locations and clouds. The volume of data presented to overworked, understaffed security teams can be overwhelming, in part because of the time it takes to manually analyze and correlate threat data from multiple sources. As a result, organizations require unified cybersecurity solutions that can interoperate with existing devices and visualize data in a way that is prioritized and actionable.

To address this need, Juniper Networks today revealed newly engineered enhancements to its unified cybersecurity platform – a platform that is open for integration and fueled by automation. These enhancements simplify security operations by accelerating time to detection and orchestrating mitigation. The result is improved productivity and a stronger security posture across enterprise networks and cloud workloads whether in AWS, Azure, Google Cloud or private data centers.

With the continual advancement of its unified cybersecurity platform powered by Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN), Juniper helps organizations protect themselves from fast-moving threats with a solution that rapidly adapts to cybercrime tactics, empowering teams to stop an attack early in the threat lifecycle.