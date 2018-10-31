iValue partners with BlackBerry to help secure and transform businesses in India

iValue Info Solutions announced it has signed a Value-Added-Distributor (VAD) agreement with BlackBerry Limited to offer BlackBerry’s industry-leading Unified Endpoint Management solution, BlackBerry UEM.

Part of the BlackBerry® Enterprise Mobility Suite, BlackBerry UEM enables the secure management of endpoints, both on-premise and in the Cloud – providing a single view of all devices, apps and content management, with integrated security and connectivity. The suite also offers BlackBerry Workspaces, which enables enterprise users to confidently access, share and collaborate on files, inside and outside their firewall.

Amit Mehta – Managing Director, ASEAN & India, BlackBerry Solutions said, “In today’s hyper connected world, enterprises need an ultra-secure platform to manage and optimize how intelligent endpoints are deployed. With its technical skills, expertise and extensive customer and partner network, we are pleased to partner with iValue to help companies secure their Enterprise of Things by protecting against threats to apps, data, devices, networks, processes and autonomous systems at every layer.”

Subodh Anchan, Co-Founder & VP Alliance, iValue said , “iValue and BlackBerry share the same objective – and that is to help protect the future of every business. BlackBerry’s range of solutions are relevant and compelling, with the Enterprise Mobility Suite helping to remove the security-threat headache to help enterprise customers to meet their business transformation goals. We are confident that this partnership will be a win-win for both companies and we are excited about the prospects for our customers and partners.”