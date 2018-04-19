Honeywell Announces Expansion of Pune Manufacturing Facility

Honeywell announced the expansion of its Fulgaon manufacturing facility in Pune to meet the growing demand for automation solutions and factory instrumentation more effectively. In line with the growth of the Indian manufacturing sector, Honeywell continues to invest in its local production capabilities by doubling the operational space of the plant to 151,000 square feet. The state-of-the-art facility enables Honeywell to provide enhanced expertise and training capabilities to customers and expand its production range.

Originally built in 2014, the facility integrates advanced engineering, testing and manufacturing of equipment for the process industries such as refining, oil and gas, pulp and paper, power generation, chemicals, life sciences, and metals, minerals and mining. In addition, it offers a customer integration center, thermal solutions and smart metering factories, and a Honeywell Intelligrated® demonstration center. The center provides an immersive experience by letting customers interact with technologies that make manufacturing safer, more secure, comfortable and energy efficient.

“The expansion of our plant allows us to now commercialize new technologies that are researched and developed in Honeywell technology development centers here in India and globally and with that to widen our product range and meet future customer demand,” said Ashish M Gaikwad, managing director, Honeywell Automation India Limited. “In alignment with the government’s ‘Make in India’ mission, we continue to leverage the existing local manufacturing expertise and support our domestic as well as international customers.”

Honeywell products and solutions manufactured in Fulgaon offer precision, repeatability, and durability for industrial applications across the markets. Honeywell’s flagship product, Experion® Process Knowledge System (PKS)—a solution that integrates control and safety systems along with other crucial manufacturing processes, will be assembled at the facility. Some of the other products to be manufactured in this facility include hybrid programmable logic controllers (PLC), load computers, smart transmitters, industrial burners, gas trains, smart meters, sensors, shifters, and switches.

“The Fulgaon facility continues to build Honeywell’s local footprint and expertise to improve our customer service for the automation business in India,” said Vimal Kapur, president, Honeywell Process Solutions. “With production and integration facilities closer to the domestic customers, we can seamlessly integrate customer needs and specifications into our products and solutions—helping us to serve them more quickly and efficiently.”