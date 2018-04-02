Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report

Fortinet announced the results from NSS Labs’ annual Data Center Intrusion Prevention System test report. The testing revealed that both Fortinet’s FortiGate IPS 3000D and FortiGateIPS 7060E excelled in the areas of performance, total cost of ownership, and security effectiveness, and as a result received NSS Labs’ coveted ‘Recommended’ rating.

TheFortiGateIPS 3000D delivered the highest combination of Security Effectiveness and Value per protected Megabit Per Second (Mbps) in the NSS Labs Security Value Map (SVM) for Data Center Intrusion Prevention Systems (DCIPS). The FortiGateIPS 3000Dwas demonstrated to exceed the IPS throughput guaranteed in its data sheet. The FortiGateIPS 3000D blocked 98.73% of exploits and 100% of evasions.NSS Labs’ Data Center IPS report provides the industry’s most comprehensive test results for effectiveness and performance for security appliances protecting today’s complex and high-performance data center environments. It plays a critical role in helping customers evaluate and select the best solutions for their data center environments based on real-world results.

Today’s digital business model depends on the collection, processing, and distribution of data. Increasing demands for real-time information are being fueled by the growth of IoT, consumer and user-based applications, and Big Data, all of which are having an impact on the data center. To compete effectively, organizations are deploying high-performance data center architectures coupled with cloud scalability. These dynamic and increasingly hybrid environments require security solutions that not only can keep up with their increasing volume of traffic, but also secure a mix of traffic types, such as IPv4 and IPv6 or the growing volume of SSL-encrypted traffic, as well astrack and manage unique data center challenges such as asymmetric traffic. At the same time,cyberattacks are becoming increasingly effective at evading detection,which means that today’s data centers also require advanced intrusion prevention system (IPS) capabilities that can identify and stop sophisticated threats at line speeds.

Fortinet’s FortiGate solutions are designed to deliver the high throughput and granular security effectiveness required for today’s elastic and distributed data centers. To accomplish this, FortiGate solutions leverage patented security and network processors to deliver high-performance security combined with single-digit application traffic latency to protect both IPv4 and IPv6 traffic. Whether delivering IPS throughputs of nearly 30 Gbps on theFortiGate IPS 3000D, or over 130 Gbps on the 7060E,

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC, Fortinet, said, “Before investing in Network Security equipment, we always recommend that customers test according to their specific environment. For many organizations, however, that is simply not possible. Which is why we are so committed to third party testing? But for those teststo be valuable, they need to reflect real world requirements. Because Data Center IPS plays such a critical role in protecting applications, it’s important that any security product testing addresses security effectiveness as well as performance. The latest DC IPS Group Test report from NSS Labs shows that not all vendors perform the same when it comes to these parameters. Fortinet is pleased to have received this hard earned recommended rating, building on its prior recommendation for Next Generation Firewall and Data Center Security Gateway.”