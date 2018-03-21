Fortinet Expands its Ecosystem of Fabric-Ready Partners to Advance Security Visibility and Automated Response for Digital Business

Fortinet announced the addition of 11industry-leading information technology providers to its Fabric-Ready Partner Program. These new partners further extend the Fortinet Security Fabric across cloud, virtual, and software-defined environments, while simplifying multi-vendor security deployments for enterprises and service providers.

New Fabric-Ready Program Partners include BackBox, CyberArk,CyGlass,Hughes Network Systems, IBMSecurity, McAfee, Micro Focus, NEC Corporation, Phantom, ServiceNow and VMware. To date, Fortinet has brought together 42 Fabric-Ready Program Partners to deliver pre-integrated, end-to-end offerings ready for deployment, reducing the technical support burden, security management challenges and costs for enterprise customers.

It has been reported that 69 percent of senior security and IT executives admit digital transformation requires fundamental changes to the organization’s current cybersecurity strategies. Mobile and cloud computing, IoT and software-defined networks are requiring the industry to undergo a major security transformation with an approach that supports the automation of business processes, while providing complete visibility and protection of these converged network environments.

As organizations embrace digital transformation strategies, having a security framework where existing technology investments can interoperate is critical. Fabric-Ready partner solutions leverage Fortinet’s well-defined APIs (Application Programming Interfaces) for deep integration with the Fortinet Security Fabric for unified security management and control. These integrations further extend Security Fabric capabilities across cloud, virtualized and software-defined environments and ensures seamless interoperation with partner solutions and services.

As part of the program, partners undergo solution validation with a commitment to ongoing interoperability. Additionally, Fabric-Ready partners will benefit from joint marketing and go-to-market initiatives with Fortinet.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “As enterprises embrace digital business strategies, their networks are evolving to include IoT, multi-cloud and virtualized environments with complex workflows, driving the need for a security transformation where solutions can interoperate and automate threat responses across the expanded attack surface. Fortinet’s open approach extends the visibility, integrated threat prevention and automated response of its Security Fabric architecture to leading technology alliance partners to deliver unified security management and comprehensive protection for joint enterprise, MSSP and service provider customers.”