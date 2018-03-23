eScan’s ISS for Windows Achieves VB 100 Test Certificate

eScan has successfully cleared Virus Bulletin’s VB100’s comparative review test for its eScan Internet Security Suite (ISS) for Windows. The test, in February 2018, was conducted on Windows 7 and 10 Professional. eScan Internet Security Suite proved its capability of providing advanced protection against malware listed by WildList Organization with the RAP score of 92.1% and Zero False Positives.

Virus Bulletin is a world-renowned independent testing and certification body, in testing, reviewing and benchmarking security solutions for over 20 years. The VB100 certificate is given to the products that meet the quality standards of endpoint security products that are recognized as legitimate and strong anti-malware solution. eScan’s ISS has been rewarded with the VB100 certificate for being a strong anti-malware solution. It meets the quality standards of endpoint security products and provides Zero-Day protection to endpoints from objectionable content and security threats, such as viruses, spyware, adware, key-loggers, rootkits, botnets, hackers, spam, and phishing.

Mr Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, “2017 was marred by cyber threats like ransomware which have been lethal in a way that sabotaged many industries to individuals with huge financial loses and data loss. Mainly focused on realistic test scenarios and real-world threats, eScan Internet Security Suite effectively safeguards endpoints/PCs by evading all evolving IT security threats, with minimal system impact as well as absolutely zero false warnings, false positive and false blockages. The test establishes our global standards of research and development to create solutions for a secure world.”

eScan Internet Security Suite with Cloud Security for Home and Small Office Edition is a specially designed security product that provides real-time protection for computers and laptops from growing cyber threats, such as Viruses, Spyware, Adware, Keyloggers, Rootkits, Botnets, Hackers, Spam and Phishing. eScan ISS protects a user’s personal information and ensures safe computing environment for the whole family when browsing the internet, shopping online, performing online transactions or social networking.