DIGISOL launches industry’s first solder-free patented SCS copper solutions

DIGISOL Systems Ltd. announced the launch of its new patented solder-free UTP keystones and patch panels. These products have high resilient rectangular cross section gold plated contacts for excellent repeatability and consistent performance. They also have specially designed IDC contacts which accept wider conductor diameters (22 through 26AWG) with use of KRONE as well as 110 type crimping tools.

These new keystones jacks and patch panels modules have patented PCBs to accommodate solder-free pin and IDC mountings, which make them practically immune to wide environmental variations such as temperatures and humidity.

While introducing these new offerings at the BICSI event at Mumbai, K. R. Naik, Executive Chairman, DIGISOL Systems Ltd. said, “Manufacturing and developing products in India is my passion, and I am happy to introduce game changer products for the Indian market. We at DIGISOL, always strive to introduce our designed products that not only meet current needs but also take care of the future ones.”

DIGISOL’s cabling portfolio includes copper cabling solutions (Cat5e, Cat 6 & Cat 6A), UTP/STP LAN Cables, Keystones, Patch Panels, Patch Cords, Face Plates, etc. The fiber range will have fiber cables, fiber patch cords, pigtails, LIU couplers and an entire FTTH Product line. DIGISOL cabling products adhere to EIA/TIA and ISO/IEC international standards. They are RoHS compliant, and are backed by international 25 years product warranty performance. DIGISOL Structured Cabling Systems is here to fulfill the network connectivity needs of medium to small businesses and home networks, as well as SME & Enterprises requirements.