D-Link Extends 5 Yrs Warranty on its CCTV products

D-Link recently ventured into CCTV segment. Now company is taking some aggressive steps as they carve a niche for themselves in CCTV segment. As part of business strategy D-Link today announced 5 years product warranty on its CCTV range. With this D-Link is all set to address the growing surveillance market with its robust and top-notch CCTV products.

“We entered CCTV segment about three quarters back and the response from both partner community and customers has been phenomenal. Our endeavour has always been to provide quality product, exceptional service, and enable channel with lucrative business opportunity. With this in mind we decided to extend warranty on CCTV products to 5 years which is happening for the first time in industry,” said Mr. Sanket Kulkarni, Sales Head – D-Link (India) Limited.

D-Link CCTV products are backed by D-Link Express Service, a special service support program designed solely for CCTV resellers/ stockist/ system integrators. This support program ensures quick resolution in case of any defective product is reported, with support being provided right at customer door step. D-Link has a support service network with RMA reach in 140+ cities and 261+ service points.

D-Link CCTV portfolio consists of Analog HD Camera, DVR, DVR Enclosure, CCTV Cable and Power supply. D-Link comprehensive range of CCTV Analog HD camera & DVR solution are suited for both indoor as well as outdoor application, with cameras starting from 1MP and going up to 4MP resolution. D-Link has a wide range of Dome, Bullet and PTZ cameras that come with fixed & varifocal lenses to choose from. Further be it small offices or large enterprise business D-Link CCTV range offers tailor made solution.