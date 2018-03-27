CP PLUS Sparkles At The Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave 2018

CP PLUS, recently bagged Asia’s Most Admired Brand 2018; Asia’s Most Admired Leader; and Asia’s Most Admired CMO awards at The Asian Brand & Leadership Conclave 2018 hosted at Ritz Carlton, Singapore on the 9th of March this year. The event was conducted to honor Asia’s Top 100 Most Admired Brands, Leaders, CFOs and CMOs, in what was a convergence of Asia’s greatest brands and extraordinary leaderships.

“It is a sheer honor to be receiving this recognition amidst such an elite and affluent audience. We’re truly humbled. The evolution and growth of CP PLUS has been a spiritual journey; a journey of learning, perseverance and building relationships. We’ve come a long way since its inception, from taking an industry that was barely recognized in Asia to propping it up as a necessity like any other basic one. And awards such as these motivate us to do even better,” said Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS.

CP PLUS was accredited with Asia’s Most Admired Brand 2018; Asia’s Most Admired Leader – Mr. Aditya Khemka, MD, CP PLUS; and Asia’s Most Admired CMO -Yogesh B. Dutta, CMO, CP PLUS.

Gracing the event were luminaries from the advertising, marketing and branding world including business professionals, corporate leaders, brand custodians, brand communication heads, VIPs and dignitaries.100 brands were invited at the event – 35 from India of which CP PLUS was one, and 50 top-notch leaders who’ve made a global impact with their leadership and achieved the distinction of heading these brands through a remarkable journey.