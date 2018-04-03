Cloud4C Receives SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for HANA Enterprise Cloud

Cloud4C announced it is the recipient of an SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for HANA Enterprise Cloud. Awards were presented by SAP to the top-performing SAP Partners in the APJ region that have made outstanding contributions to driving SAP customers’ digital transformation. Recipients of this year’s awards have been – in partnership with SAP – helping customers adopt innovation easily, gain results rapidly, grow sustainably and run more simply with SAP solutions.

Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C said, “We are delighted to receive the award, as it stands as a true testimony to the value delivered to the end customers through our collaborative effort with SAP”. He added, “I am thankful to SAP for bestowing this honor on us. We are committed to delivering innovative solutions to our global customers as we expand our footprint from 16 existing countries to 40 countries in the next eighteen months”

Selected from SAP’s wide-ranging partner base, nominations for the SAP Partner Excellence Awards were based on internal SAP sales data. A steering committee composed of regional and global SAP representatives determined winning partners in each category according to numerous criteria such as sales achievement and performance. Awards were presented in a variety of categories, including overall sales, innovation, technology, services and solution-specific areas.

“The SAP Partner Excellence Awards exemplify the shared purpose, commitment and success that allow our partners, together with SAP, to deliver value to our customers on an ongoing basis,” said Rodolpho Cardenuto, President, Global Channels & General Business, SAP. “To that end, I am pleased and honored to recognize and congratulate Cloud4C as the recipient of the SAP APJ Partner Excellence Award 2018 for HANA Enterprise Cloud. We look forward to continuing to work closely together with Cloud4C to realize even greater success in 2018.”

The SAP and Cloud4C journey which began as a regional collaboration in India has evolved into a global partnership. Cloud4C has established a presence in 16 countries and 23 locations serving large global multinationals. Cloud4C – A global premium supplier of SAP HEC has established its SAP Community Cloud across Americas, Europe, Middle East and Asia Pacific regions. Today, Cloud4C is one of the largest Cloud Services player worldwide in managing SAP workloads in the cloud, especially for the Banking, Insurance and Government verticals.

Cloud4C received its award during the SAP Field Kick-Off Meeting in Sydney, an annual gathering of SAP executives, SAP field employees and partners. It is SAP’s largest yearly sales meeting, intended to gain and exchange information on SAP’s strategy, sales methodology, business growth opportunities and product innovations as well as drive success during the upcoming year.